News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

New Direct Pacific COVID-19 Vaccination 0800 Number Launched For Pacific Communities

Wednesday, 25 August 2021, 6:14 pm
Press Release: Northern Region Health Coordination Centre

A new 0800 phone number is now available for Pacific people to call to get help making a free COVID-19 vaccination booking for the whole household.

The free 0800 21 12 21 number is for Pacific peoples aged 12 and over and focuses on booking Pacific people and their household bubble. It operates 7 days from 8am to 8pm.

The service is being provided by South Seas Healthcare, which is the longest established Pacific health provider in New Zealand.

South Seas CEO, Lemalu Silao Vaisola-Sefo says the new 0800 number is critical to helping boost the number of Pacific people getting vaccinated.

“South Seas Healthcare runs the Otara Vaccination site, which was the first Pacific vaccination site to be set up in Auckland. We also have a call centre as part of the COVID Healthline services so it made sense to set up an 0800 number for Pacific people to call and be able to speak to a Pacific staff member.”

The 0800 number has been set up to support the Northern Region Health Coordination Centre’s COVID-19 vaccination programme.

Moananu Anna Redican Kolose, Pacific Lead for COVID-19 vaccinations at the Northern Region Health Coordination Centre (NRHCC), says having the direct, free 0800 phone number for Pacific communities aims to help make it easier for Pacific people to get vaccinated.

“We’ve listened to the feedback we’ve been getting from Pacific people, who told us they wanted an easier way to book in. You can call this free number now to speak to a friendly Pacific person about the vaccine, and to get yourself and your whole bubble booked in.

“The vaccine is free and you don’t need to be a New Zealand resident to get it.

“You can book into one of our community vaccination centres, including our new drive-through site at the Park and Ride in Mangere. You can bring your whole family or bubble in the car, and anyone aged 12 and over can get vaccinated.”

Moananu says the service is not just about incoming calls.

“The team will also focus on doing outbound follow-ups to link Pacific people with outreach events in their neighbourhoods and eventually mobile services offered by Pacific providers.”

The 0800 21 12 21 number is answered by Pacific staff and offers language services in Samoan, Tongan, i-Kiribati and Cook Island languages and is looking to increase this to include other Pacific languages.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Northern Region Health Coordination Centre on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 