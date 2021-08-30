Pharmacists “on the frontline” protecting Kiwis against COVI

There are now 167 pharmacy COVID-19 vaccination sites across New Zealand, with more coming on board every day.

Nationally, one million Kiwis are now fully vaccinated, and Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins recognised the efforts of pharmacies, GPs, hospitals, hauora and community health centres which had “stepped up across the country” to administer the doses.

According to Bronwen Shepherd, Unichem & Life Pharmacy COVID-19 Operations Lead in Wellington “Right now, community pharmacies are on the frontline, providing communities across New Zealand continued access to services, medicines and vaccinations throughout lockdown."

“It's good to see so many mobile pharmacy teams providing priority vaccinations to other frontline essential workers at their place of work.”

“Making it possible for patients to access healthcare services through pharmacists, as well as GPs, is one way of removing barriers to accessing healthcare, particularly for high-risk populations.”

“The pandemic has highlighted that community pharmacy is an integral part of the healthcare system, that can provide flexible solutions for New Zealand's unprecedented healthcare challenges.”

“Our health leadership have now recognised and experienced community pharmacy as a valuable strategic partner.”

