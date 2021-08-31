News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

“Change the Game Plan – Government Grunt Needs to Get Going”

Tuesday, 31 August 2021, 2:33 pm
Press Release: NUMA

Māori & Pacifika Whānau in Auckland Need Vax Priority

Chair of the National Urban Māori Authority, and Managing Director of Te Kohao Health in Hamilton, Lady Tureiti Moxon s calling on the Ministry of Health and District Health Boards to change the game plan in relation to Māori and Pacifika vaccinations.

“If we want to engage more Māori and Pacifika participation in vaccinations then they must be resourced and empowered to do this for themselves. Given that the largest populations of Māori and Pacifika live in Tāmaki Makaurau it makes sense that Māori and Pacifika service providers should be at the forefront. Instead, they are listed amongst a whole lot of providers on the Ministry of Health and DHB vaccinations sites,” says Lady Tureiti.

Mayor Goff has come out this morning calling for Auckland to move up the vaccine list too.

Currently official data shows that 1.4M non-Māori have been vaccinated versus 197,000 Māori.

As a Māori Health Provider and member of Whānau Ora working with whānau across the Waikato region, Lady Tureiti believes that not only the vaccination supply needs to be diverted to Auckland; she is strongly advocating for official communications to radically reprioritize to target this audience specifically.

“In the government’s multi-million dollar communications machine – we don’t even feature. Māori Health Providers are invisible. Our people need to know where we are and how they can access us. We are never going to be part of the solution if we’re always being kept at the bottom, as an option.”

She is calling for Māori and Pacifika whānau to be featured front and centre on all United Against COVID and government agencies homepages, communications material, and official media outreach to connect in with Māori and Pacifika audiences faster.

“Everything is about the messaging. All our Māori and Pacifika providers need to be strongly highlighted and championed on the homepages in one click through to the 1pm stand-up speeches by the PM which sets the tone and more importantly, the focus and priority.”

“Unless you are involved with a Māori provider, most Māori do not know who we are, and it is not easy on the government websites finding us at all as we’re buried,” she says.

“We all need to be champions with the people we love. Māori need to be part and parcel of the overall campaign for the whole country.”

Moxon praises all the courageous Māori Health Providers running "a no-barriers approach: no groups, no age restrictions, no sign-ups" approach to vaccinating at a time when many are saying vaccinating “one whānau is better than none”.

 

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from NUMA on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 