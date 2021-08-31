News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Visitor Policy Under Alert Level 3

Tuesday, 31 August 2021, 4:20 pm
Press Release: MidCentral District Health Board

To ensure the safety of patients, staff and visitors as New Zealand moves from Alert Level 4 to Alert Level 3 of the COVID-19 response, MidCentral DHB is making changes to the visitor policy for inpatients at its facilities.

Though the amended rules will be less restrictive than those on Alert Level 4 visitor rules, the public is reminded that they are not a return to normal visiting protocols.

The visitor policy does not extend to those coming in for an outpatient appointment, radiology, or laboratory unless they are accompanying a child.

From 11.59pm on Monday 27 April, the following rules will apply to visitors to MidCentral DHB facilities, including Palmerston North Hospital and Horowhenua Health Centre:

  • One designated support person from the patient’s ‘bubble’ can stay overnight under the Mahi Tahi programme.
  • This person can stay throughout the patient’s stay, but if they leave they may only visit once a day between 10am-8pm.
  • Same visitor for the duration of the patient’s stay in hospital
  • Visitors will be asked to scan QR code or sign in
  • No visitors under the age of 16 will be permitted entry.

There will be some exceptions to the above. These are:

  • A birthing mother can have one support person with her throughout labour and postnatal stay
  • Children and babies, aged under 16, will be allowed a parent or guardian for their entire stay. Parents may swap if they’re from the same ‘bubble’, but only one can stay at a time
  • Terminally or severely ill patients may have more than one visitor from the same ‘bubble’, one at a time, at the discretion of their charge nurse and medical lead.

MidCentral DHB chief executive Kathryn Cook said amended visiting restrictions are necessary to ensure staff and patients are not put at risk.

“I ask that all whānau help us to protect and care for all who are in our MDHB health services. These are extraordinary times where we must make hard choices to enable us to safely care for those people who are in hospital.”

Ms Cook encouraged people to find alternative ways to contact their loved ones while they were in hospital.

“We know how important it is for those in hospital to remain in contact with their friends and whānau, so we are encouraging the use of cell phones and tablets to facilitate voice or video conversations.”

Ms Cook said DHB staff would be doing all they could to ensure patients were supported during their stay in hospital.

Patients could also access chaplaincy services and cultural support from the Pae Ora Maori Health Directorate. Palmerston North Hospital provides free unlimited wifi and some devices are available for patients to contact their loved ones.

As an additional precaution, visitors to DHB facilities will be asked to scan QR code or sign in at entry points.

Under Alert Level 3, a few more planned surgeries and procedures may be going ahead. Those who are affected will be contacted directly to arrange this. Anyone who has a query about an upcoming appointment is encouraged to ring 0800 256 963 between the hours of 8am-5pm Monday to Friday to enquire about their appointment.

Anyone who is feeling unwell, or who is exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 is asked to remain at home, phone Healthline (for free) on 0800 358 5453 or call your General Practice Team.

For the most accurate and up-to-date information on the coronavirus in New Zealand, health advice and resources, please visit the Ministry of Health website at https://www.health.govt.nz/our-work/diseases-and-conditions/covid-19-novel-coronavirus.

For more information about the Mahi Tahi programme, visit: http://www.midcentraldhb.govt.nz/PatientsandVisitors/GeneralInformation/Pages/Mahi-Tahi.aspx.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from MidCentral District Health Board on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 