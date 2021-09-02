CEAC Agrees With Govt' To ‘go Fast’ Again Fighting COVID

CEAC Agrees With Govt' To ‘go Fast’ Again Fighting COVID 19 Outbreak but using US Approved Rapid Saliva Testing.

Back in March 17th 2020 - WHO (world health Organisation) warned the global community test, test, test, everyone suspected of COVID 19 virus infections,- Now there is a simple globally used rapid test for Covid 19 using a US approved Saliva test which is highly accurate.

We at CEAC have been for many months requesting NZ Ministry of Health expand our COVID 19 testing to all citizens, and this includes all rest home workers and residents, to capture all these lost statistics in our pandemic, but the Ministry is so far not planning to include rest home workers to align us to the UK model of data collection.

FACTS:

Elderly are now most venerable and are dying in NZ now without being diagnosed if, they previously had or still have Covid 19 that is the cause of death by using two testing protocols explained below.

UK are claiming that early diagnosis and treatment give patients a better chance of survival.

So clearly we not finding all the complete more accurate data and are running without adequate accurate data on this Covid 19 pandemic to save lives.

As CEAC has said before; the statistics must incorporate with the current ‘swab test’- “the antibody test (also called a serology test.) which confirm all who developed immunity to Covid 19 before death.

WHY?

We need to know who has actually developed immunity to the virus.

We do not have these tools at present in the test protocol

NZ Ministry of health is using only the nasal or throat swab test, which can ‘migrate’ from the nasal or throat in a few days we are being advised.

The current ‘nasal throat Swab’ coronavirus test look for the virus’ genetic material in a sample of mucus, which is usually collected by a nasal or throat swab administered by a health care worker. and only diagnose a current infection.

Whereas the antibody test (also called a serology test.) finds who develops immunity to Covid 19.

It signifies that the person has been exposed to the virus long enough that their immune system has been responding to it- which is the real gold standard now being used.

Ministry of Health must incorporate with the current ‘swab test’- “the antibody test (also called a serology test.) which confirm all who develop immunity to Covid 19, to save citizens lives and avoid false negative throat nasal swab tests.

Conduct full Covid 19 testing of all our citizens firstly and complete a full assessment of solid robust controlled ‘track & tracing’ of the Covid 19.

We must have mass testing of all our whole community firstly to have a solid ‘robust tracing process’ to fight Covid 19.

We also need to use the saliva test for a rapid test for many active workers in the population including truck drivers.

