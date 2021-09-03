News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Auckland’s youth seek solutions to NZ's High suicide rates

Friday, 3 September 2021, 8:51 am
Press Release: International Peace Youth Group

Last Saturday about 30 participants including students, civil society and youth leaders, and volunteers from the International Peace Youth Group (IPYG) had online discussion about mental health challenges facing students.

According to a UNICEF survey report in 2020, New Zealand's suicide rate for teenagers was 14.9 per 100,000 teenagers, the second-highest among advanced countries. The mental health challenges are a national task for New Zealand as well as South Auckland, and a task that we all must face and overcome in our lifetime.

At the event, the students shared some of their experiences related to mental health and pledged to find a solution through regular meetings to help combat the shortage of mental health services and support that many rangatahi in New Zealand face.

Dr. Caleb Marsters from the University of Auckland said, "I’ve just been inspired by students’ stories and they resonate a lot with my own stories and my own upbringing."

Nayzel Sushill (AKA Nayz VS Wild), the founder and creative director of ‘Be A Wolf, suggested, “Really focus on your habits and rituals. Habits and rituals will get you to the right places, especially when you're not motivated.”, and “When you're not feeling right, when you wake up not in the right headspace, it’s the habits that will bring the action out of you”.

The ‘Working Productively, Coping Effectively' Workshop, is one of several events being run this year as part of IPYGs ‘Peace District’ initiative in South Auckland. To create solutions to the social issue “mental health”, IPYG aims to develop these ideas further into a practical solution or resource, to change the communities. And the peace NGO’s local branch hopes to establish a working group with youth who are passionate advocates for mental health.

About IPYG

IPYG works in 111 countries with 851 affiliates worldwide. Its aim is to empower and unite young people of different backgrounds beliefs, religions, cultures, and ethnicities to raise voices to leave a legacy of peace for future generations.

IPYG is working with young people to create sustainable peace by instilling the values of peace within young people which can then be spread to our families, our communities, and the world around us.

In fact, IPYG is paying attention to various social issues in South Auckland, home to more than 30% of Aucklanders. IPYG has many volunteers from out South who want to give back and to help the communities to overcome some of the challenges they have been facing. They intend to play their part through regular volunteer activities, mental health workshops, sports days, peace walks, and creative projects.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from International Peace Youth Group on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 