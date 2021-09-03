Helping Kiwis live in healthier homes

SmartVent's home ventilation systems help to create healthy home environments, which greatly improves indoor air quality and decreases respiratory disease triggers (such as mould and damp air) in New Zealanders’ homes.

SmartVent are committed to improving the health of homes in Aotearoa by ensuring that as many New Zealanders as possible can live in warm, dry homes, which is why they are proud to be supporting the work of the Asthma & Respiratory Foundation NZ through becoming a Bronze partner in the Friends of the Foundation programme.

In support of the Asthma & Respiratory Foundation NZ’s Breathe Better September campaign, and to raise awareness for New Zealanders living with a respiratory condition, SmartVent has contributed a fully installed SmartVent Evolve2 System.

SmartVent understands the impact the home has on the health of New Zealanders, and by answering the following question, you could be in the draw to win a SmartVent System for your home.

"Living with asthma or a respiratory condition, what does your home mean to you and how would you/ your home benefit from having a SmartVent system put in?"

You can enter the competition at breathebetterseptember.co.nz/smartventevolve2prizeentry.

The partnership has been very welcome news for the Asthma & Respiratory Foundation, says Chief Executive Letitia Harding: "To be able to welcome a truly Kiwi business such as SmartVent is fantastic. The commitment they have in ensuring that they help create healthier homes in New Zealand is of critical importance at a time where there are a growing number of respiratory disease sufferers in Aotearoa."

