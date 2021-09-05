20 Community Cases Of COVID-19; 4 New Cases In Managed Isolation; 1 Historical Case
20 community cases of COVID-19; four new cases in managed isolation; one historical case; over 76,000 vaccines administered yesterday
5
September
|Cases
|Number of new community cases
|20
|Number of new cases identified at the border
|Four
|Location of new cases
|Auckland
|Location of community cases (total)
|*Auckland 784 (79 of whom have recovered); Wellington 17 (three of whom have recovered)
|Number of community cases (total)
|801 (in current community outbreak)
|Cases infectious in the community
|Six (30%) of yesterday’s cases have exposure events
|Cases in isolation throughout the period they were infected
|14 (70%) of yesterday’s cases
|Cases epidemiologically linked
|17 of today’s cases
|Cases to be epidemiologically linked
|Three of today’s cases
|Cases epidemiologically linked (total)
|774 (in current cluster) (27 unlinked)
|Number of sub-clusters
|Eight epidemiologically linked
subclusters. The two largest subclusters are the Mangere
church group: 356; and Birkdale social network cluster:
75.
And six epidemiologically unlinked subclusters.
|Cases in hospital
|38 (total): North Shore (9); Middlemore (16); Auckland (13)
|Cases in ICU or HDU
|Six
|Confirmed cases (total)
|3,412 since pandemic began
|Historical cases, since 1 Jan 2021 (total)
|128 out of 1,594 since 1 Jan 2021
|Contacts
|Number of contacts identified (total)
|38,120
|Percentage who have received outbound call from contact tracers (to confirm testing and isolation requirements)
|86%
|Percentage with at least one test result
|90%
|Locations of interest
|Locations of interest (total)
|136 (as at 10am 5 September)
|*Tests
|Number of tests (total)
|3,057,343
|Number of tests total (last 24 hours)
|9,238
|Tests in Auckland (last 24 hours)
|2,592
|Tests rolling average (last 7 days)
|15,148
|Testing centres in Auckland
|22
|Wastewater
|Wastewater detections
|No unexpected detections in past 24 hours.
|COVID-19 vaccine update
|Vaccines administered to date (total)
|3,850,611; 1st doses: 2,537,434; 2nd doses: 1,313,176
|Vaccines administered yesterday (total)
|76,812; 1st doses: 54,408; 2nd doses: 22,404
|Māori
|1st doses: 232,577; 2nd doses: 116,490
|Pacific Peoples
|1st doses:149,536; 2nd doses: 79,510
|NZ COVID-19 tracer
|Registered users (total)
|3,148,302
|Poster scans (total)
|338,720,468
|Manual diary entries (total)
|15,380,675
|Poster scans in 24 hours to midday yesterday
|1,059,837
There may be some delays in providing data in some instances. On these occasions we will use data from the day before and clearly note this.
*A previously reported case has been reclassified as not a case.
A previously reported border case from July has been reclassified as historical. This case was a crew member on board the Playa Zahara who has now left the country.
New cases identified at the border
|Arrival date
|From
|Via
|Positive test day/reason
|Managed isolation/quarantine location
|23 August
|USA
|Direct
|Day 12 / routine
|Auckland
|28 August
|Afghanistan
|Australia
|Day 6 / routine
|Auckland
|15 August
|Philippines
|Australia
|Day 2 / routine
|Auckland
|TBC
|Full travel history to be confirmed
|Day 1 / routine
|Auckland