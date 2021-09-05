News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

20 Community Cases Of COVID-19; 4 New Cases In Managed Isolation; 1 Historical Case

Sunday, 5 September 2021, 1:04 pm
Press Release: Ministry of Health

20 community cases of COVID-19; four new cases in managed isolation; one historical case; over 76,000 vaccines administered yesterday

5 September
 

Cases 
Number of new community cases20
Number of new cases identified at the borderFour
Location of new casesAuckland
Location of community cases (total)*Auckland 784 (79 of whom have recovered); Wellington 17 (three of whom have recovered)
Number of community cases (total)801 (in current community outbreak)
Cases infectious in the communitySix (30%) of yesterday’s cases have exposure events
Cases in isolation throughout the period they were infected14 (70%) of yesterday’s cases
Cases epidemiologically linked17 of today’s cases
Cases to be epidemiologically linkedThree of today’s cases
Cases epidemiologically linked (total)774 (in current cluster) (27 unlinked)
Number of sub-clustersEight epidemiologically linked subclusters. The two largest subclusters are the Mangere church group: 356; and Birkdale social network cluster: 75.
And six epidemiologically unlinked subclusters.
Cases in hospital38 (total): North Shore (9); Middlemore (16); Auckland (13)
Cases in ICU or HDUSix
Confirmed cases (total)3,412 since pandemic began
Historical cases, since 1 Jan 2021 (total)128 out of 1,594 since 1 Jan 2021
Contacts 
Number of contacts identified (total)38,120
Percentage who have received outbound call from contact tracers (to confirm testing and isolation requirements)86%
Percentage with at least one test result90%
Locations of interest 
Locations of interest (total)136 (as at 10am 5 September)
*Tests 
Number of tests (total)3,057,343
Number of tests total (last 24 hours)9,238
Tests in Auckland (last 24 hours)2,592
Tests rolling average (last 7 days)15,148
Testing centres in Auckland22
Wastewater 
Wastewater detectionsNo unexpected detections in past 24 hours.
COVID-19 vaccine update 
Vaccines administered to date (total)3,850,611; 1st doses: 2,537,434; 2nd doses: 1,313,176
Vaccines administered yesterday (total)76,812; 1st doses: 54,408; 2nd doses: 22,404
Māori1st doses: 232,577; 2nd doses: 116,490
Pacific Peoples1st doses:149,536; 2nd doses: 79,510
NZ COVID-19 tracer 
Registered users (total)3,148,302
Poster scans (total)338,720,468
Manual diary entries (total)15,380,675
Poster scans in 24 hours to midday yesterday1,059,837

There may be some delays in providing data in some instances. On these occasions we will use data from the day before and clearly note this.

*A previously reported case has been reclassified as not a case.

A previously reported border case from July has been reclassified as historical. This case was a crew member on board the Playa Zahara who has now left the country.

New cases identified at the border

Arrival dateFromViaPositive test day/reasonManaged isolation/quarantine location
23 AugustUSADirectDay 12 / routineAuckland
28 AugustAfghanistanAustraliaDay 6 / routineAuckland
15 AugustPhilippinesAustraliaDay 2 / routineAuckland
TBCFull travel history to be confirmed Day 1 / routineAuckland

