COVID-19 & vaccination update 8 September
8 September
|Cases
|Number of new community cases
|15
|Number of new cases identified at the border
|One
|Location of new cases
|Auckland
|Location of community cases (total)
|Auckland 838 (210 of whom have recovered); Wellington 17 (eight of whom have recovered)
|Number of community cases (total)
|*855 (in current community outbreak)
|Cases infectious in the community
|Five (25%) of yesterday’s cases have exposure events
|Cases in isolation throughout the period they were infected
|15 (75%) of yesterday’s cases
|Cases epidemiologically linked
|13 of today’s cases
|Cases to be epidemiologically linked
|Two of today’s cases
|Cases epidemiologically linked (total)
|830 (in current cluster) (25 unlinked)
|Number of sub-clusters
|Eight epidemiologically linked
subclusters. The two largest subclusters are the Mangere
church group: 371; and Birkdale social network cluster:
76.
And nine epidemiologically unlinked subclusters.
|Cases in hospital
|37 (total): North Shore (8); Middlemore (14); Auckland (15)
|Cases in ICU or HDU
|Six
|Confirmed cases (total)
|3,473 since pandemic began
|Historical cases, since 1 Jan 2021 (total)
|130 out of 1,655 since 1 Jan 2021
|Contacts
|Number of contacts identified (total)
|38,018
|Percentage who have received outbound call from contact tracers (to confirm testing and isolation requirements)
|87%
|Percentage with at least one test result
|91%
|Locations of interest
|Locations of interest (total)
|126 (as at 10am 5 September)
|Tests
|Number of tests (total)
|3,082,577
|Number of tests total (last 24 hours)
|13,230
|Tests in Auckland (last 24 hours)
|8,566
|Tests rolling average (last 7 days)
|10,855
|Testing centres in Auckland
|21
|Wastewater
|Wastewater detections
|No unexpected detections in past 24 hours
|COVID-19 vaccine update
|Vaccines administered to date (total)
|4,032,710; 1st doses: 2,662,131; 2nd doses: 1,370,579
|Vaccines administered yesterday (total)
|72,893; 1st doses: 49,594; 2nd doses: 23,299
|Māori
|1st doses: 245,139; 2nd doses: 120,907
|Pacific Peoples
|1st doses: 157,145; 2nd doses: 82,434
|NZ COVID-19 tracer
|Registered users (total)
|3,169,906
|Poster scans (total)
|341,866,852
|Manual diary entries (total)
|15,654,896
|Poster scans in 24 hours to midday yesterday
|1,018,481
There may be some delays in providing data in some instances. On these occasions we will use data from the day before and clearly note this.
*A previously reported community case has been reclassified as a border case. The total number of cases associated with this outbreak has increased by 14 since yesterday.
New cases identified at the border
|Arrival date
|From
|Via
|Positive test day/reason
|Managed isolation/quarantine location
|4 September
|Philippines
|Singapore
|Day 1 / routine
|Rotorua