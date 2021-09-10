News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

COVID-19 & vaccination update 10 September

Friday, 10 September 2021, 12:56 pm
Ministry of Health


10 September 
 

Cases  
Number of new community cases 11 
Number of new cases identified at the border Six 
Location of new cases Auckland 
Location of community cases (total) Auckland 862 (279 of whom have recovered); Wellington 17 (9 of whom have recovered) 
Number of community cases (total) 879 (in current community outbreak) 
Cases infectious in the community One (8%) of yesterday’s 13 cases have exposure events 
Cases in isolation throughout the period they were infected 12 (92%) of yesterday’s 13 cases 
Cases epidemiologically linked Five of today’s cases 
Cases to be epidemiologically linked Six of today’s cases 
Cases epidemiologically linked (total) 850 (in current cluster) (29 unlinked) 
Number of sub-clusters Eight epidemiologically linked subclusters. The two largest subclusters are the Mangere church group: 374; and Birkdale social network cluster: 76. 
And nine epidemiologically unlinked subclusters. 
Cases in hospital 27 (total): North Shore (5); Middlemore (11); Auckland (11) 
Cases in ICU or HDU Four 
Confirmed cases (total) 3,510 since pandemic began 
Historical cases, since 1 Jan 2021 (total) 136 out of 1,692 since 1 Jan 2021 
Contacts  
Number of contacts identified (total) 38,061 
Percentage who have received outbound call from contact tracers (to confirm testing and isolation requirements) 87% 
Percentage with at least one test result 92% 
Locations of interest  
Locations of interest (total) 127 (as at 10am 10 September) 
Tests  
Number of tests (total) 3,114,087 
Number of tests total (last 24 hours) 14,181 
Tests in Auckland (last 24 hours) 7,974 
Tests rolling average (last 7 days) 11,035 
Testing centres in Auckland 23 
Wastewater  
Wastewater detections No unexpected detections in past 24 hours 
COVID-19 vaccine update  
Vaccines administered to date (total) 4,163,418; 1st doses: 2,758,597; 2nd doses: 1,404,821 
Vaccines administered yesterday (total) 61,574; 1st doses: 46,070; 2nd doses: 15,504 
Māori 1st doses: 255,691; 2nd doses: 123,473 
Pacific Peoples 1st doses: 163,065; 2nd doses: 83,933 
NZ COVID-19 tracer  
Registered users (total) 3,193,338 
Poster scans (total) 347,007,730 
Manual diary entries (total) 15,873,043 
Poster scans in 24 hours to midday yesterday 2,548,509

There may be some delays in providing data in some instances. On these occasions we will use data from the day before and clearly note this.

New cases identified at the border

Arrival date From Via Positive test day/reason Managed isolation/quarantine location 
4 September Iran Full travel history to be confirmed Day 3 / routine Auckland 
4 September Greece Full travel history to be confirmed Day 3 / routine Auckland 
4 September Maldives UAE / Malaysia Day 3 / routine Auckland 
4 September Serbia and Montenegro Full travel history to be confirmed Day 3 / routine Auckland 
4 September India Full travel history to be confirmed Day 3 / routine Auckland 
4 September Greece UAE / Malaysia Day 3 / routine Auckland

Historical cases identified at the border

Arrival date From Via Positive test day/reason Managed isolation/quarantine location 
4 September Fiji Direct Day 0 / routine Auckland 
Full travel history to be confirmed   Day 0 / routine Auckland

