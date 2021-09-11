News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

23 Community Cases Of COVID-19; One New Case In Managed Isolation; More Than 64,000 Vaccines Administered Yesterday

Saturday, 11 September 2021, 1:07 pm
Press Release: Ministry of Health

There is a slight increase in today’s numbers. As we have said previously, some volatility is likely at this stage as we expect some changes in the numbers as day 5 and day 12 tests for contacts of cases are due, and we do further investigations of any new unlinked cases.

This does serve as a strong reminder of the importance of following the COVID-19 Alert Level rules wherever you are, and to get tested if you have any symptoms or have been at a location of interest at the specified times.

Cases 
Number of new community cases23
Number of new cases identified at the borderOne
Location of new casesAuckland
Location of community cases (total)Auckland 885 (279 of whom have recovered); Wellington 17 (10 of whom have recovered)
Number of community cases (total)902 (in current community outbreak)
Cases infectious in the communityEight (72.7%) of yesterday’s 11 cases have exposure events
Cases in isolation throughout the period they were infectedThree (27.3%) of yesterday’s 11 cases
Cases epidemiologically linked14 of today’s cases
Cases to be epidemiologically linkedNine of today’s cases
Cases epidemiologically linked (total)866 (in current cluster) (36 unlinked)
Number of sub-clustersEight epidemiologically linked subclusters. The two largest subclusters are the Mangere church group: 375; and Birkdale social network cluster: 76.
And nine epidemiologically unlinked subclusters.
Cases in hospital19 (total): North Shore (4); Middlemore (7); Auckland (8)
Cases in ICU or HDUFour
Confirmed cases (total)3,534 since the pandemic began
Historical cases, since 1 Jan 2021 (total)136 out of 1,715 since 1 Jan 2021
Contacts 
Number of contacts identified (total)38,142
Percentage who have received outbound call from contact tracers (to confirm testing and isolation requirements)87%
Percentage with at least one test result92%
Locations of interest 
Locations of interest (total)140 (as at 10am 11 September)
Tests 
Number of tests (total)3,129,329
Number of tests total (last 24 hours)15,241
Tests in Auckland (last 24 hours)7,196
Tests rolling average (last 7 days)11,637
Testing centres in Auckland21
Wastewater 
Wastewater detectionsNo unexpected detections in the past 24 hours
COVID-19 vaccine update 
Vaccines administered to date (total)4,229,000; 1st doses: 2,803,000; 2nd doses: 1,425,000
Vaccines administered yesterday (total)64,775; 1st doses: 43,788; 2nd doses: 20,987
Māori 1st doses: 260,439; 2nd doses: 125,278
Pacific Peoples1st doses: 166,863; 2nd doses: 85,360
NZ COVID-19 tracer 
Registered users (total)3,200,188
Poster scans (total)349,557,263
Manual diary entries (total)15,968,302
Poster scans in 24 hours to midday yesterday2,647,893

There may be some delays in providing data in some instances. On these occasions we will use data from the day before and clearly note this.

New cases identified at the border

Arrival dateFromViaPositive test day/reasonManaged isolation/quarantine location
6 SeptemberSingaporeFull travel history to be confirmedDay 3 / routineAuckland

