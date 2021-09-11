23 Community Cases Of COVID-19; One New Case In Managed Isolation; More Than 64,000 Vaccines Administered Yesterday
There is a slight increase in today’s numbers. As we have said previously, some volatility is likely at this stage as we expect some changes in the numbers as day 5 and day 12 tests for contacts of cases are due, and we do further investigations of any new unlinked cases.
This does serve as a strong reminder of the importance of following the COVID-19 Alert Level rules wherever you are, and to get tested if you have any symptoms or have been at a location of interest at the specified times.
|Cases
|Number of new community cases
|23
|Number of new cases identified at the border
|One
|Location of new cases
|Auckland
|Location of community cases (total)
|Auckland 885 (279 of whom have recovered); Wellington 17 (10 of whom have recovered)
|Number of community cases (total)
|902 (in current community outbreak)
|Cases infectious in the community
|Eight (72.7%) of yesterday’s 11 cases have exposure events
|Cases in isolation throughout the period they were infected
|Three (27.3%) of yesterday’s 11 cases
|Cases epidemiologically linked
|14 of today’s cases
|Cases to be epidemiologically linked
|Nine of today’s cases
|Cases epidemiologically linked (total)
|866 (in current cluster) (36 unlinked)
|Number of sub-clusters
|Eight epidemiologically linked
subclusters. The two largest subclusters are the Mangere
church group: 375; and Birkdale social network cluster:
76.
And nine epidemiologically unlinked subclusters.
|Cases in hospital
|19 (total): North Shore (4); Middlemore (7); Auckland (8)
|Cases in ICU or HDU
|Four
|Confirmed cases (total)
|3,534 since the pandemic began
|Historical cases, since 1 Jan 2021 (total)
|136 out of 1,715 since 1 Jan 2021
|Contacts
|Number of contacts identified (total)
|38,142
|Percentage who have received outbound call from contact tracers (to confirm testing and isolation requirements)
|87%
|Percentage with at least one test result
|92%
|Locations of interest
|Locations of interest (total)
|140 (as at 10am 11 September)
|Tests
|Number of tests (total)
|3,129,329
|Number of tests total (last 24 hours)
|15,241
|Tests in Auckland (last 24 hours)
|7,196
|Tests rolling average (last 7 days)
|11,637
|Testing centres in Auckland
|21
|Wastewater
|Wastewater detections
|No unexpected detections in the past 24 hours
|COVID-19 vaccine update
|Vaccines administered to date (total)
|4,229,000; 1st doses: 2,803,000; 2nd doses: 1,425,000
|Vaccines administered yesterday (total)
|64,775; 1st doses: 43,788; 2nd doses: 20,987
|Māori
|1st doses: 260,439; 2nd doses: 125,278
|Pacific Peoples
|1st doses: 166,863; 2nd doses: 85,360
|NZ COVID-19 tracer
|Registered users (total)
|3,200,188
|Poster scans (total)
|349,557,263
|Manual diary entries (total)
|15,968,302
|Poster scans in 24 hours to midday yesterday
|2,647,893
There may be some delays in providing data in some instances. On these occasions we will use data from the day before and clearly note this.
New cases identified at the border
|Arrival date
|From
|Via
|Positive test day/reason
|Managed isolation/quarantine location
|6 September
|Singapore
|Full travel history to be confirmed
|Day 3 / routine
|Auckland