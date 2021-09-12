20 Community Cases Of COVID-19; Three New Cases In Managed Isolation; One Historical Case
20 community cases of COVID-19; three new cases in managed isolation; one historical case; more than 61,000 vaccines administered yesterday
12
September
|Cases
|Number of new community cases
|20
|Number of new cases identified at the border
|Three (and one historical)
|Location of new cases
|Auckland
|Location of community cases (total)
|Auckland 905 (342 of whom have recovered); Wellington 17 (10 of whom have recovered)
|Number of community cases (total)
|922 (in current community outbreak)
|Cases infectious in the community
|Ten (43%) of yesterday’s 23 cases have exposure events
|Cases not infectious in the community
|13 (57%) of yesterday’s 23 cases
|Cases epidemiologically linked
|12 of today’s cases
|Cases to be epidemiologically linked
|Eight of today’s cases
|Cases epidemiologically linked (total)
|888 (in current cluster) (34 unlinked)
|Number of sub-clusters
|Eight epidemiologically linked subclusters. The two largest subclusters are the Mangere church group: 379; and Birkdale social network cluster: 76. There are nine epidemiologically unlinked subclusters.
|Cases in hospital
|18 (total): North Shore (4); Middlemore (8); Auckland (6)
|Cases in ICU or HDU
|Four
|Confirmed cases (total)
|3,557 since the pandemic began
|Historical cases, since 1 Jan 2021 (total)
|140 out of 1,739 since 1 Jan 2021
|Contacts
|Number of contacts identified (total)
|38,538
|Percentage who have received an outbound call from contact tracers (to confirm testing and isolation requirements)
|87%
|Percentage with at least one test result
|92%
|Locations of interest
|Locations of interest (total)
|133 (as at 10am 12 September)
|Tests
|Number of tests (total)
|3,140,288
|Number of tests total (last 24 hours)
|10,958
|Tests in Auckland (last 24 hours)
|4,928
|Tests rolling average (last 7 days)
|11,884
|Testing centres in Auckland
|19
|Wastewater
|Wastewater detections
|No unexpected detections in the past 24 hours
|COVID-19 vaccine update
|Vaccines administered to date (total)
|4,291,272; 1st doses: 2,841,961; 2nd doses: 1,449,311
|Vaccines administered yesterday (total)
|61,810; 1st doses: 38,617; 2nd doses: 23,193
|Māori
|1st doses: 263,921; 2nd doses: 127,009
|Pacific Peoples
|1st doses: 171,158; 2nd doses: 87,335
|NZ COVID-19 tracer
|Registered users (total)
|3,206,211
|Poster scans (total)
|352,002,725
|Manual diary entries (total)
|16,047,758
|Poster scans in 24 hours to midday yesterday
|2,600,276
There may be some delays in providing data in some instances. On these occasions we will use data from the day before and clearly note this.
New cases identified at the border
|Arrival date
|From
|Via
|Positive test day/reason
|Managed isolation/quarantine location
|4 September
|Full travel history to be confirmed
|United Arab Emirates
|Day 6 / routine
|Auckland
|4 September
|Serbia and Montenegro
|United Arab Emirates
|Day 6 / routine
|Auckland
|4 September
|India
|United Arab Emirates
|Day 6 / routine
|Auckland
Historical case identified at the border
|Arrival date
|From
|Via
|Positive test day/reason
|Managed isolation/quarantine location
|7 September
|Sweden
|Denmark & United Arab Emirates
|Day 1 / routine
|Christchurch