News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

20 Community Cases Of COVID-19; Three New Cases In Managed Isolation; One Historical Case

Sunday, 12 September 2021, 1:03 pm
Press Release: Ministry of Health

20 community cases of COVID-19; three new cases in managed isolation; one historical case; more than 61,000 vaccines administered yesterday

12 September
 

Cases 
Number of new community cases20
Number of new cases identified at the borderThree (and one historical)
Location of new casesAuckland
Location of community cases (total)Auckland 905 (342 of whom have recovered); Wellington 17 (10 of whom have recovered)
Number of community cases (total)922 (in current community outbreak)
Cases infectious in the communityTen (43%) of yesterday’s 23 cases have exposure events
Cases not infectious in the community13 (57%) of yesterday’s 23 cases
Cases epidemiologically linked12 of today’s cases
Cases to be epidemiologically linkedEight of today’s cases
Cases epidemiologically linked (total)888 (in current cluster) (34 unlinked)
Number of sub-clustersEight epidemiologically linked subclusters. The two largest subclusters are the Mangere church group: 379; and Birkdale social network cluster: 76. There are nine epidemiologically unlinked subclusters.
Cases in hospital18 (total): North Shore (4); Middlemore (8); Auckland (6)
Cases in ICU or HDUFour
Confirmed cases (total)3,557 since the pandemic began
Historical cases, since 1 Jan 2021 (total)140 out of 1,739 since 1 Jan 2021
Contacts 
Number of contacts identified (total)38,538
Percentage who have received an outbound call from contact tracers (to confirm testing and isolation requirements)87%
Percentage with at least one test result92%
Locations of interest 
Locations of interest (total)133 (as at 10am 12 September)
Tests 
Number of tests (total)3,140,288
Number of tests total (last 24 hours)10,958
Tests in Auckland (last 24 hours)4,928
Tests rolling average (last 7 days)11,884
Testing centres in Auckland19
Wastewater 
Wastewater detectionsNo unexpected detections in the past 24 hours
COVID-19 vaccine update 
Vaccines administered to date (total)4,291,272; 1st doses: 2,841,961; 2nd doses: 1,449,311
Vaccines administered yesterday (total)61,810; 1st doses: 38,617; 2nd doses: 23,193
Māori1st doses: 263,921; 2nd doses: 127,009
Pacific Peoples1st doses: 171,158; 2nd doses: 87,335
NZ COVID-19 tracer 
Registered users (total)3,206,211
Poster scans (total)352,002,725
Manual diary entries (total)16,047,758
Poster scans in 24 hours to midday yesterday2,600,276

There may be some delays in providing data in some instances. On these occasions we will use data from the day before and clearly note this.

New cases identified at the border

Arrival dateFromViaPositive test day/reasonManaged isolation/quarantine location
4 SeptemberFull travel history to be confirmedUnited Arab EmiratesDay 6 / routineAuckland
4 SeptemberSerbia and MontenegroUnited Arab EmiratesDay 6 / routineAuckland
4 SeptemberIndiaUnited Arab EmiratesDay 6 / routineAuckland

Historical case identified at the border

Arrival dateFromViaPositive test day/reasonManaged isolation/quarantine location
7 SeptemberSwedenDenmark & United Arab EmiratesDay 1 / routineChristchurch

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Ministry of Health on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 