CEAC Has Support For Rapid Antigen Test For Truckies Covid 19 Test From Australian Top Epidemiologist

September 12th 2021

Professor McLaws has long advocated for better practices in quarantine hotels, including enhanced ventilation, more testing and better separation of COVID-positive guests. She has also called for rapid antigen testing on day one and 14 of quarantine stays.“Victoria wouldn’t have had to spend that $1 billion if a traveller who inadvertently acquired COVID had been tested on the last day with a rapid antigen test, which costs $5 and takes 15 minutes,” Professor McLaws said. NEWS CORONAVIRUS

On TV one news today Mary Louise Mclaws was interviewed as epidemiologist an infectious diseases expert at the University of NSW and member of the World Health Organisation’s COVID-19 response team about using the ‘rapid antigen testing’ on truck drivers and how accurate it was to use the rapid Antigen test. She said it was accurate as any other test was and far cheaper too, and NZ must use it NOW.

Our takeout; CEAC says; “We do not want to wind up as another NSW or Victoria.”

Last week we wrote in favour of Government policy to ‘go fast to fight Covid 19’.

Now we need to “go fast with a global method ‘Rapid test’ to test fast for Covid” and our transport industry needs this as much as we do to stay ‘in front of the curve of covid 19’ as it has shown a rapid speed of infection far faster than the earlier Covid 19 strain was. We do not want any drivers sitting in their vehicles slowing the system down while the Covid 19 delta virus gets a hold on us all.

