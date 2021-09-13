COVID-19 & vaccination update 13 September
Cases Number
of new community
cases 33 Number of new cases
identified at the
border Three Location of new
cases Auckland Location of
community cases (total) Auckland 938 (3601 of whom
have recovered); Wellington 17 (12 of whom have
recovered) Number of community cases
(total) 955 (in current community
outbreak) Cases infectious in the
community Seven (35%) of yesterday’s 20 cases
have exposure events Cases in isolation
throughout the period they were infected 13 (65%)
of yesterday’s 20 cases Cases
epidemiologically linked 32 of today’s
cases Cases to be epidemiologically
linked One of today’s cases
* Cases epidemiologically linked
(total) 928 (in current
cluster) Number of
sub-clusters Eight epidemiologically linked
subclusters. The two largest subclusters are the Mangere
church group: 381; and Birkdale social network cluster:
76.
There are nine epidemiologically unlinked subclusters.
Cases in
hospital 21 (total): North Shore (4); Auckland
(7); Middlemore (10) Cases in ICU or
HDU Four Confirmed cases
(total) 3,593 since pandemic
began Historical cases, since 1 Jan 2021
(total) 137 out of 1,775 since 1 Jan 2021
** Contacts Number
of contacts identified
(total) 38,681 Percentage who
have received outbound call from contact tracers (to confirm
testing and isolation
requirements) 87% Percentage
with at least one test
result 92% Locations of
interest Locations of
interest (total) 126 (as at 10am 13
September) Tests Number
of tests
(total) 3,148,945 Number of
tests total (last 24
hours) 8,657 Tests rolling
average (last 7
days) 12,443 Tests in Auckland
(last 24 hours) 4,250 Testing
centres in
Auckland 22 Wastewater Wastewater
detections No unexpected detections in past 24
hours COVID-19 vaccine
update Vaccines
administered to date (total) 4,325,490; 1st doses:
2,862,765; 2nd doses: 1,462,725 Vaccines
administered yesterday (total) 33,866; 1st doses:
20,490; 2nd doses:
13,376 Mâori 1st doses:
265,875; 2nd doses: 128,017 Pacific
Peoples 1st doses: 172,628; 2nd doses:
88,493 NZ COVID-19
tracer Registered
users (total) 3,209,541 Poster
scans
(total) 354,094,377 Manual
diary entries
(total) 16,130,697 Poster scans
in 24 hours to midday
yesterday 2,200,284
New cases identified at the border
|Arrival date
|From
|Via
|Positive test day/reason
|Managed isolation/quarantine location
|4 September
|Serbia and Montenegro
|United Arab Emirates
|Day 7 / routine
|Auckland
|7 September
|India
|United Arab Emirates
|Day 0 / routine
|Christchurch
Historical cases identified at the border
|Arrival date
|From
|Via
|Positive test day/reason
|Managed isolation/quarantine location
|7 September
|Sweden
|Denmark and United Arab Emirates
|Day 0 / routine
|Christchurch
* 32 of the 33 cases reported today are epidemiologically linked. The one case yet to be linked is a person who presented to Middlemore Hospital on Saturday. There are seven others in their household. All seven are included in today’s 33.
** Four previously reported historical cases now have an ‘active’ health status – they have now been removed from our tally, which is why the number has reduced.
Testing reminder
Testing nationwide remains an essential part of our response to this outbreak, in particular providing confidence for understanding the extent of any spread of COVID-19.
We are continuing to remind people across Auckland to get tested, especially if you live in and around Massey, Favona, Henderson, Ôtara, Papatoetoe, Mângere and Manurewa.