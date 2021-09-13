News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

COVID-19 & vaccination update 13 September

Monday, 13 September 2021, 12:57 pm
Press Release: Ministry of Health

Cases  
Number of new community cases 33 
Number of new cases identified at the border Three 
Location of new cases Auckland 
Location of community cases (total) Auckland 938 (3601 of whom have recovered); Wellington 17 (12 of whom have recovered) 
Number of community cases (total) 955 (in current community outbreak) 
Cases infectious in the community Seven (35%) of yesterday’s 20 cases have exposure events 
Cases in isolation throughout the period they were infected 13 (65%) of yesterday’s 20 cases 
Cases epidemiologically linked 32 of today’s cases 
Cases to be epidemiologically linked One of today’s cases * 
Cases epidemiologically linked (total) 928 (in current cluster) 
Number of sub-clusters Eight epidemiologically linked subclusters. The two largest subclusters are the Mangere church group: 381; and Birkdale social network cluster: 76. 
There are nine epidemiologically unlinked subclusters. 
Cases in hospital 21 (total): North Shore (4); Auckland (7); Middlemore (10) 
Cases in ICU or HDU Four 
Confirmed cases (total) 3,593 since pandemic began 
Historical cases, since 1 Jan 2021 (total) 137 out of 1,775 since 1 Jan 2021 ** 
Contacts  
Number of contacts identified (total) 38,681 
Percentage who have received outbound call from contact tracers (to confirm testing and isolation requirements) 87% 
Percentage with at least one test result 92% 
Locations of interest  
Locations of interest (total) 126 (as at 10am 13 September) 
Tests  
Number of tests (total) 3,148,945 
Number of tests total (last 24 hours) 8,657 
Tests rolling average (last 7 days) 12,443 
Tests in Auckland (last 24 hours) 4,250 
Testing centres in Auckland 22 
Wastewater  
Wastewater detections No unexpected detections in past 24 hours 
COVID-19 vaccine update  
Vaccines administered to date (total) 4,325,490; 1st doses: 2,862,765; 2nd doses: 1,462,725 
Vaccines administered yesterday (total) 33,866; 1st doses: 20,490; 2nd doses: 13,376 
Mâori 1st doses: 265,875; 2nd doses: 128,017 
Pacific Peoples 1st doses: 172,628; 2nd doses: 88,493 
NZ COVID-19 tracer  
Registered users (total) 3,209,541 
Poster scans (total) 354,094,377 
Manual diary entries (total) 16,130,697 
Poster scans in 24 hours to midday yesterday 2,200,284

New cases identified at the border

Arrival date From Via Positive test day/reason Managed isolation/quarantine location 
4 September Serbia and Montenegro United Arab Emirates Day 7 / routine Auckland 
7 September India United Arab Emirates Day 0 / routine Christchurch

Historical cases identified at the border

Arrival date From Via Positive test day/reason Managed isolation/quarantine location 
7 September Sweden Denmark and United Arab Emirates Day 0 / routine Christchurch

* 32 of the 33 cases reported today are epidemiologically linked. The one case yet to be linked is a person who presented to Middlemore Hospital on Saturday. There are seven others in their household. All seven are included in today’s 33.

** Four previously reported historical cases now have an ‘active’ health status – they have now been removed from our tally, which is why the number has reduced.

Testing reminder

Testing nationwide remains an essential part of our response to this outbreak, in particular providing confidence for understanding the extent of any spread of COVID-19.

We are continuing to remind people across Auckland to get tested, especially if you live in and around Massey, Favona, Henderson, Ôtara, Papatoetoe, Mângere and Manurewa.

