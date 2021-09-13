News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Green Cross Health invests in health technology company

Monday, 13 September 2021, 1:59 pm
Healthcare company Green Cross Health Group has invested in an online pharmacy business that sorts and delivers prescription medicine and provides care, advice and support to customers. It has taken a 25 per cent shareholding in health technology company PillDrop.

Under the umbrella of the Green Cross Health Group, are the Unichem and Life Pharmacies, The Doctors medical centre network and Access Community Health.

“Green Cross Health has invested in PillDrop to ensure we are adapting and working in the new digital health environment. It’s part of our journey in the digital and telehealth market and it complements our existing offer. It’s about keeping up with the changing needs and wants of our customers,” says Group CEO Rachael Newfield.

All our divisions have seen increased demand for digital services in recent times. Newfield said that PillDrop was a good fit for Green Cross Health as it aligns with our brand promise to provide the best support, care and advice to our New Zealand communities in a way they want to receive it.

PillDrop launched in 2020 and in that time has experienced strong growth. It has DHB contracts across the country and is already providing a full-service digital direct-to-consumer pharmacy solution. Green Cross Health’s investment ensures that the trajectory is one that involves community pharmacy as part of the customers’ complete health profile and remains an essential port of call for face-to-face healthcare and advice.

Both companies say they are committed to the sustainability of the community pharmacy sector and helping improve access to affordable healthcare. Newfield says, “As the New Zealand health system undergoes transformation, our new partnership with PillDrop further supports our strategy of focusing on the development of clinical services and advice that enhance health outcomes and promote an equity approach.”

“We’ve been proactively in discussion with PillDrop for some time. We wanted to ensure we are represented in this environment in a proactive way,” says Newfield.

PillDrop’s founders, Jack Lee and Suzanne Burge said Green Cross Health's investment will support the company to expand the use of PillDrop services to more people across the country, along with investments in additional technology.

