Doctors Stand Up For Vaccination

An open letter to the public of Aotearoa New Zealand from kiwi doctors has garnered over 4600 signatures in less than a week. The grassroots group called Doctors Stand Up For Vaccination was formed in late August with an aim to provide a united and evidence-based voice from the medical community to the general public in support of vaccination for COVID-19. “We saw there was a lot of misinformation from a very small but vocal number of people online, and we're aware that people had a lot of questions about the vaccine”, a representative said, “so we wanted to do something to help the people of Aotearoa”. The group penned an open letter to the public supporting the COVID vaccine and created a “Frequently Asked Questions” document, based on questions they were being asked regularly. The letter and FAQ’s, which can be found at their website www.doctors-stand-up-for-vaccination.com, rapidly garnered support among the medical community, receiving over 2000 signatures in 40 hours. “We wrote the FAQ’s with links to information for the general public to read”, their representative stated, “we want patients to know that the vaccination is safe, effective and is the route forward for Aotearoa New Zealand”. To date, the group has been endorsed by many medical associations and societies including the NZ Medical Association, Te Ora Māori Medical Practitioners Association, the Pasifika Medical Association, the Australasian Society of Infectious Diseases and most of the Medical Colleges. In addition the Council of Medical Colleges, representing all 9000 vocationally registered specialist doctors in NZ, has formally endorsed COVID vaccination. The Doctors Stand Up For Vaccination group is still collecting signatures, but plan to publish the letter in full, with all signatures attached, soon. “We want to show a strong and united stance and we are buoyed by the fact that the Nurses’ Organisation (NZNO) and pharmacists have done the same thing”, their representative states, “these are difficult times, but we will get through this together”.



www.doctors-stand-up-for-vaccination.com

He waka eke noa. Supporting patients, supporting vaccination.

