Turbo Charging The Vaccination Drive - School Donations, Competitions And Prizes

Airport drive-through site reaches 70,000-plus vax amid moves to turbo charge the vaccination effort

Businesses donating to South Auckland community groups as part of major vaccination drive

Three donations of $10,000 cash and $10,000 in Warehouse Stationery goods to be made to South Auckland schools

New initiative to attract unvaccinated 20-35 age group with daily prize draws at the Park & Ride drive-through vaccination centre, worth a combined total of over $70,000

$5,000 award for the best social media campaign promoting vaccinations, with the award going to the South Auckland charitable organisation of the winner’s choosing

Fleet of Park & Ride buses to be used for the mobile vaccination drive

The country’s largest drive-through vaccination centre has now surpassed more than 70,000 vaccinations as part of the nationwide effort to slow the spread and protect the community from the harsh effects of COVID-19.

Auckland Airport’s Park & Ride facility – now dubbed the ‘Park & Vax’ – transformed into a 40,000m2 vaccination drive-through last month following the community outbreak of the Delta COVID-19 variant.

Managed by the Northern Region Health Coordination Centre (NRHCC) with the support of Auckland Airport transport experts and staff volunteers, the site has been administering an average of 3,100 vaccines a day, with the capacity to do double that many.

“We believe that vaccines are one of the most important tools we have to manage the impact of this pandemic, and that’s why Auckland Airport has worked alongside health experts to support the drive to get Kiwis vaccinated,” said Auckland Airport Chief Executive Adrian Littlewood.

“The fact is it’s not always easy for people to travel or find the time for a vaccination, and other obstacles such as access to technology and misinformation can also create barriers.

“With vaccination rates lower in the 20-35 age group, Auckland Airport and a group of Kiwi businesses are offering to pitch in and support the next phase of the vaccination drive, testing and trying new tactics to boost numbers,” Mr Littlewood said.

Auckland Airport’s fleet of six Park & Ride buses run by its contractor Bus Travel have been made available to NHRCC for its door-to-door vaccination campaign starting tomorrow, delivering doses directly into communities such as South Auckland, which Auckland Airport has close links to.

Other companies are also lining up to pitch in in support of a new campaign being led by Auckland Airport called ‘Doing it for each other’, starting today.

From this morning, people getting vaccinated at Auckland Airport’s Park & Ride will be able to scan a QR code to vote for a South Auckland school of their choice to receive one of three $10,000 donations, funded by generous travellers who donate money in globes throughout Auckland Airport. The three schools with the most votes will also each be donated $10,000 in stationery each from Warehouse Stationery. The three schools with the most votes win.

By scanning the QR code, people will also be able to enter their details to win daily prizes from companies including The Warehouse, Spark, Torpedo7, Noel Leeming, Pullman Rotorua, Vodafone, 2degrees, TheMarket.com, Haier, Sofitel Wellington and Mountain Jade, offering items such as smart phones, other mobile devices, whiteware appliances, hotel accommodation, pounamu pendants and $42,000 in $100 gift card vouchers.

The winner of the best social media campaign promoting vaccinations (and using the hashtag #vax4AKL) will get to choose a South Auckland charitable organisation, including schools and churches, to which Auckland Airport will donate $5,000.

“We know that from all around the world, there are different reasons why people are hesitant to get vaccinated, and we shouldn’t be afraid to tackle these issues in different ways and try new strategies.

“I’d like to thank all of the companies that are stepping up to support this campaign as part of the ongoing effort to protect our community from the impact of COVID-19. Any other businesses that want to throw their support behind this campaign are very welcome to get in touch with us,” Mr Littlewood said.

People can find out more about the campaign at www.doingitforeachother.nz

For more information about the Auckland Airport Park & Ride vaccination centre, please visit www.aucklandairport.co.nz/information/drive-through-vaccination-centre/

© Scoop Media

