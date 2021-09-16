News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

The Brand Backing Health and Wellbeing of all New Zealanders

Thursday, 16 September 2021, 8:31 am
Press Release: 5 Plus A Day

Results from a recent study of Kiwi consumers revealed an astounding 87 percent of us are aware of 5+ A Day, proving the brand’s simple nutrition message is now successfully ingrained in the minds of most New Zealanders.

Carmel Ireland, Project Manager at The 5+ A Day Charitable Trust which commissioned the Nielsen IQ research* notes that the reputation of the brand is particularly important during a global pandemic.

“While around 40 percent of New Zealanders are getting at least five servings of fruit or vegetables each day, now is an ideal time to remind families that fresh fruit and vegetables enable us to get the best out of our bodies for physical activity, learning, and all our daily activities,” says Ireland.

“We know that lockdown restrictions are making access to food difficult for some. Food insecurity was already a major issue in many of our communities and the latest lockdown has made the situation much worse.”

“We encourage families to make the most of any seasonal produce that they can get hold of and our website is a great source of inspiration for recipes, storage and ideas to serve healthy meals on a tight budget,” she says.

Ireland is pleased that the brand’s work to increase the consumption of fruit and vegetables is receiving such widespread recognition.

“Eating five or more servings of a range of colourful, fresh, locally grown fruit and vegetables is essential for the health and vitality of the whole whānau. We’re thrilled that so many New Zealanders have picked up on this message,” she says.

Of the 700 surveyed by the independent research company, three quarters knew that 5 or more servings of fruit and vegetables should be consumed each day for optimal health.

The 5+ A Day Charitable Trust’s logo is also making a lasting impression with 85 percent of those surveyed recalling seeing the logo.

“While we have a focus on providing education resources for tamariki, our website and our social media channels have enabled us to reach a wider audience, providing inspiration to home cooks and families looking to enjoy the benefits of fresh fruit and vegetables.

“Our Facebook, Instagram and Pinterest accounts, @5adaynz, are an excellent source of tasty recipes that make the most of seasonal produce to suit any budget,” says Ireland.

*The 5+ A Day Awareness and Consumption Survey was administered by independent research company NielsenIQ and involved interviews with 700 New Zealanders between June 16 and June 23, 2021.

 

About 5+ A Day

The 5+ A Day Charitable Trust was established in 2007 for the benefit of all Kiwis, especially children. The Trust is committed to increasing the consumption of fresh fruit and vegetables for better health in all New Zealanders. We encourage all Kiwis to eat five or more servings of colourful, fresh fruit and vegetables every day for good health. Our key messages are in line with our Ministry of Health and the World Health Organisation’s recommendations. The 5+ A Day Charitable Trust is funded by voluntary contributions from New Zealand’s pan produce industry.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from 5 Plus A Day on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 