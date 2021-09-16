Russell McVeagh assisting with mobile vaccination drive

Russell McVeagh assisting with Park & Ride bus campaign for mobile vaccination drive

With vaccination rates lower in the 20-35 age group, Auckland Airport and a group of Kiwi businesses including law firm Russell McVeagh, are pitching in to support the next phase of the vaccination drive, testing and trying new tactics to boost numbers. Auckland Airport’s fleet of six Park & Ride buses, run by its contractor Bus Travel, have been made available to Northern Region Health Coordination Centre (NHRCC) for its door-to-door vaccination campaign that began this week, delivering doses directly into communities such as South Auckland, which Auckland Airport has close links to.

Led by Russell McVeagh partner Joe Edwards, Russell McVeagh's team has been assisting on a pro bono basis in support of a new campaign being led by Auckland Airport called ‘Doing it for each other’ which includes:

People getting vaccinated at Auckland Airport’s Park & Ride will be able to scan a QR code to vote for a South Auckland school of their choice to receive one of three $10,000 donations, funded by generous travellers who donate money in globes throughout Auckland Airport. The three schools with the most votes will also each be donated $10,000 in stationery each from Warehouse Stationery.

By scanning the QR code, people will also be able to enter their details to win daily prizes from companies offering items such as smart phones, other mobile devices, whiteware appliances, hotel accommodation, pounamu pendants and $42,000 in $100 gift card vouchers.

The winner of the best social media campaign promoting vaccinations (and using the hashtag #vax4AKL) will get to choose a South Auckland charitable organisation, including schools and churches, to which Auckland Airport will donate $5,000.

"We are enthused to be acting for such a good cause and supporting this campaign as part of the ongoing effort to protect our community from the impact of COVID-19," Edwards said.

Auckland Airport CEO Adrian Littlewood said, “The fact is it’s not always easy for people to travel or find the time for a vaccination, and other obstacles such as access to technology and misinformation can also create barriers.

"We know that from all around the world, there are different reasons why people are hesitant to get vaccinated, and we shouldn’t be afraid to tackle these issues in different ways and try new strategies.

"We believe that vaccines are one of the most important tools we have to manage the impact of this pandemic, and that’s why Auckland Airport has worked alongside health experts to support the drive to get Kiwis vaccinated," he said.

Auckland Airport’s Park & Ride facility – now dubbed the ‘Park & Vax’, is the country’s largest drive-through vaccination centre and has now surpassed more than 70,000 vaccinations as part of the nationwide effort to slow the spread and protect the community from COVID-19. Managed by the NRHCC with the support of Auckland Airport's transport experts and staff volunteers, the site has been administering an average of 3,100 vaccines a day, with the capacity to do double that many. People do not require a booking to get vaccinated there.

More information about the campaign is available at www.doingitforeachother.nz and more about the Auckland Airport Park & Ride vaccination centre is available here.

© Scoop Media

