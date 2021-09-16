News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

COVID-19 & vaccination update 16 September

Thursday, 16 September 2021, 12:55 pm
Press Release: Ministry of Health


16 September

Cases  
Number of new community cases 13 
Number of new cases identified at the border Five (two of these cases are historical) 
Location of new cases Auckland 
Location of community cases (total) Auckland 979 (445 of whom have recovered); Wellington 17 (15 of whom have recovered) 
Number of community cases (total) 996 (in current community outbreak) 
Cases infectious in the community Five (42%) of yesterday’s cases have exposure events 
Cases in isolation throughout the period they were infectious 7 (58%) of yesterday’s cases 
Cases epidemiologically linked 10 of today’s cases 
Cases to be epidemiologically linked Three of today’s cases 
Cases epidemiologically linked (total) 966 (in current cluster) (10 unlinked from past fortnight) 
Number of sub-clusters Nine epidemiologically linked subclusters. The three largest subclusters are the Māngere church group: 381; and Birkdale social network cluster: 77; secondary community transmission associated with the Māngere church group 164.
There are ten epidemiologically unlinked subclusters. 
Cases in hospital 19 (total): North Shore (3); Auckland (6); Middlemore (10) 
Cases in ICU or HDU Four 
Confirmed cases (total) 3,643 since pandemic began 
Historical cases, since 1 Jan 2021 (total) 149 out of 1,825 since 1 Jan 2021 
Contacts  
Number of active contacts being managed (total) 963 
Percentage who have received an outbound call from contact tracers (to confirm testing and isolation requirements) 95% 
Percentage with at least one test result 90% 
Locations of interest  
Locations of interest (total) 129 (as at 10am 16 September) 
Tests  
Number of tests (total) 3,190,907 
Number of tests total (last 24 hours) 17,578 
Tests rolling average (last 7 days) 13,000 
Tests in Auckland (last 24 hours) 9,100 
Testing centres in Auckland 22 
Wastewater  
Wastewater detections A follow up sample has been collected from Snells Beach, following the reported detection yesterday, with results expected in the coming days 
COVID-19 vaccine update  
Vaccines administered to date (total) 4,507,944; 1st doses: 2,978,105; 2nd doses: 1,529,839 
Vaccines administered yesterday (total) 62,782; 1st doses: 39,775; 2nd doses: 23,007 
Māori 1st doses: 278,614; 2nd doses: 133,830 
Pacific Peoples 1st doses:180,003; 2nd doses: 92,498 
NZ COVID-19 tracer  
Registered users (total) 3,222,022 
Poster scans (total) 361,367,341 
Manual diary entries (total) 16,366,712 
Poster scans in 24 hours to midday yesterday 2,458,985

New cases identified at the border

Arrival date From Via Positive test day/reason Managed isolation/quarantine location 
4 September Iran United Arab Emirates Day 10 / contact of a case Auckland 
*13 September United States of America Singapore Day 1 / routine Hamilton 
*13 September United States of America Singapore Day 1 / routine Hamilton

*These cases are in a travel bubble together

Historical cases identified at the border

Arrival date From Via Positive test day/reason Managed isolation/quarantine location 
11 September Jordan United Arab Emirates Day 0 / routine Christchurch 
11 September Sri Lanka United Arab Emirates Day 0 / routine Christchurch

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Ministry of Health on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 