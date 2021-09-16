News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Pharmac funds new treatment for rheumatoid arthritis

Thursday, 16 September 2021, 2:47 pm
Press Release: PHARMAC

Pharmac funds new treatment for rheumatoid arthritis to support people impacted by tocilizumab stock shortage

Pharmac has funded upadacitinib tablets as an alternative treatment for New Zealanders with severe rheumatoid arthritis, who are impacted by the tocilizumab stock shortage.

“In New Zealand, about 400 people currently use Pharmac-funded tocilizumab for a number of conditions such as rheumatoid and juvenile idiopathic arthritis,” explains Pharmac’s director of operations Lisa Williams.

“The time between Roche NZ, the supplier of tocilizumab, telling us that there would be an outage and the projected end of supplies was only a matter of weeks. We had to act quickly to find an alternative treatment. The reality is that between this October and January 2022 there won’t be enough tocilizumab to continue treating all who currently use it.

“To preserve remaining tocilizumab stock for priority patients, Pharmac will be funding a new JAK inhibitor[1] called upadacitinib, for use by people with rheumatoid arthritis, from 1 October 2021.

“Upadacitinib is an oral tablet, unlike tocilizumab, meaning patients will not have to go into hospital for monthly treatment. Securing an alternative treatment option means that demand for tocilizumab will be significantly reduced, which will help ensure that the remaining stock should be enough to treat priority patients until more is due to arrive.”

Upadacitinib is Medsafe approved for use in rheumatoid arthritis and has had a positive funding recommendation from Pharmac’s Pharmacology and Therapeutics Advisory Committee (PTAC) for use in rheumatoid arthritis. People who would like to remain using upadacitinib once supply of tocilizumab resumes, will be able to do so.

AbbVie, the supplier of upadacitinib, has stock immediately available in the country and has indicated they will make product available on direct supply in advance of the planned 1 October funding date.

“Due to the emergency situation that we are responding to, funding upadacitinib for rheumatoid arthritis has not been prioritised against Pharmac’s other options for investment and we have not publicly consulted on funding it (as would be our normal process prior to funding a new medicine). We have, however, consulted with our Rheumatology Subcommittee of PTAC and the Rheumatology Association of New Zealand.

“This has been an unusual situation and we haven’t been able to follow our usual practices,” says Lisa. “We have applied common sense to the situation, and I am proud we have been able to ensure that New Zealander’s who need treatment will be able to access it.”

© Scoop Media

Find more from PHARMAC on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 