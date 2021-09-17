COVID-19 & vaccination update 17 September



Cases Number of new community cases 11 Number of new cases identified at the border Five Location of new cases Auckland Location of community cases (total) Auckland 990 (535 of whom have recovered); Wellington 17 (15 of whom have recovered) Number of community cases (total) 1,007 (in current community outbreak) Cases infectious in the community * Nine (60%) of yesterday’s 15 cases have exposure events Cases in isolation throughout the period they were infectious * Six (40%) of yesterday’s 15 cases Cases epidemiologically linked Nine of today’s cases Cases to be epidemiologically linked Two of today’s cases Cases epidemiologically linked (total) 973 (in current cluster) (13 in past 14 days unlinked) Number of sub-clusters Nine epidemiologically linked subclusters. The three largest subclusters are the Māngere church group: 384; and Birkdale social network cluster: 79; secondary community transmission associated with the Māngere church group 164.

And ten epidemiologically unlinked subclusters. Cases in hospital 14 (total): North Shore (2); Middlemore (8); Auckland (4) Cases in ICU or HDU Three Confirmed cases (total) 3,658 since pandemic began Historical cases, since 1 Jan 2021 (total) 149 out of 1,840 since 1 Jan 2021 Contacts Number of active contacts being managed (total): 1064 Percentage who have received an outbound call from contact tracers (to confirm testing and isolation requirements) 94% Percentage with at least one test result 88% Locations of interest Locations of interest (total) 135 (as at 10am 17 September) Tests Number of tests (total) 3,206,325 Number of tests total (last 24 hours) 15,419 Tests in Auckland (last 24 hours) 7400 Tests rolling average (last 7 days) 13,177 Testing centres in Auckland 23 Wastewater** Wastewater detections Auckland eastern suburbs (catchment includes Pakuranga, Shelley Park, Bucklands Beach) COVID-19 vaccine update Vaccines administered to date (total) 4,569,255; 1st doses: 3,015,345; 2nd doses: 1,553,910 Vaccines administered yesterday (total) 60,506; 1st doses: 36,666; 2nd doses: 23,840 Māori 1st doses: 282,828; 2nd doses: 135,945 Pacific Peoples 1st doses: 182,388; 2nd doses: 93,880 NZ COVID-19 tracer Registered users (total) 3,224,773 Poster scans (total) 363,829,166 Manual diary entries (total) 16,437,191 Poster scans in 24 hours to midday yesterday 2,478,712

*Yesterday we reported 13 community cases, however in today’s reporting of yesterday’s cases who were infectious in the community, we are reporting 15 – this is due to two different data systems and a small lag in data reportage.

**Recovered cases can continue shedding viral matter for weeks after recovering.

With more than 700 recovered cases linked to this outbreak, we will see detections of COVID-19 in wider wastewater that are likely linked to recovered cases. Nonetheless, public health officials will continue to investigate positive detections and take urgent repeat samples where appropriate.

Historical cases identified at the border

Arrival date From Via Positive test day/reason Managed isolation/quarantine location *4 September Russia UAE Day 11 / routine Auckland *4 September Russia UAE Day 11 / routine Auckland 12 September Philippines Australia Day 3 / routine Auckland 15 September Germany UAE Day 0 / routine Hamilton 17 September UK Singapore Day 1 / routine Christchurch

*These cases are in a travel bubble together

