News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

COVID-19 & vaccination update 17 September

Friday, 17 September 2021, 1:31 pm
Press Release: Ministry of Health


17 September 
 

Cases  
Number of new community cases 11 
Number of new cases identified at the border Five 
Location of new cases Auckland 
Location of community cases (total) Auckland 990 (535 of whom have recovered); Wellington 17 (15 of whom have recovered) 
Number of community cases (total) 1,007 (in current community outbreak) 
Cases infectious in the community * Nine (60%) of yesterday’s 15 cases have exposure events 
Cases in isolation throughout the period they were infectious * Six (40%) of yesterday’s 15 cases 
Cases epidemiologically linked Nine of today’s cases 
Cases to be epidemiologically linked Two of today’s cases 
Cases epidemiologically linked (total) 973 (in current cluster) (13 in past 14 days unlinked) 
Number of sub-clusters Nine epidemiologically linked subclusters. The three largest subclusters are the Māngere church group: 384; and Birkdale social network cluster: 79; secondary community transmission associated with the Māngere church group 164. 
And ten epidemiologically unlinked subclusters. 
Cases in hospital 14 (total): North Shore (2); Middlemore (8); Auckland (4) 
Cases in ICU or HDU Three 
Confirmed cases (total) 3,658 since pandemic began 
Historical cases, since 1 Jan 2021 (total) 149 out of 1,840 since 1 Jan 2021 
Contacts  
Number of active contacts being managed (total): 1064 
Percentage who have received an outbound call from contact tracers (to confirm testing and isolation requirements) 94% 
Percentage with at least one test result 88% 
Locations of interest  
Locations of interest (total) 135 (as at 10am 17 September) 
Tests  
Number of tests (total) 3,206,325 
Number of tests total (last 24 hours) 15,419 
Tests in Auckland (last 24 hours) 7400 
Tests rolling average (last 7 days) 13,177 
Testing centres in Auckland 23 
Wastewater**  
Wastewater detections Auckland eastern suburbs (catchment includes Pakuranga, Shelley Park, Bucklands Beach) 
COVID-19 vaccine update  
Vaccines administered to date (total) 4,569,255; 1st doses: 3,015,345; 2nd doses: 1,553,910 
Vaccines administered yesterday (total) 60,506; 1st doses: 36,666; 2nd doses: 23,840 
Māori 1st doses: 282,828; 2nd doses: 135,945 
Pacific Peoples 1st doses: 182,388; 2nd doses: 93,880 
NZ COVID-19 tracer  
Registered users (total) 3,224,773 
Poster scans (total) 363,829,166 
Manual diary entries (total) 16,437,191 
Poster scans in 24 hours to midday yesterday 2,478,712

*Yesterday we reported 13 community cases, however in today’s reporting of yesterday’s cases who were infectious in the community, we are reporting 15 – this is due to two different data systems and a small lag in data reportage.

**Recovered cases can continue shedding viral matter for weeks after recovering.

With more than 700 recovered cases linked to this outbreak, we will see detections of COVID-19 in wider wastewater that are likely linked to recovered cases. Nonetheless, public health officials will continue to investigate positive detections and take urgent repeat samples where appropriate.

Historical cases identified at the border

Arrival date From Via Positive test day/reason Managed isolation/quarantine location 
*4 September Russia UAE Day 11 / routine Auckland 
*4 September Russia UAE Day 11 / routine Auckland 
12 September Philippines Australia Day 3 / routine Auckland 
15 September Germany UAE Day 0 / routine Hamilton 
17 September UK Singapore Day 1 / routine Christchurch

*These cases are in a travel bubble together

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Ministry of Health on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 