MidCentral DHB Holds First Low-sensory Vaccination Clinic

The MidCentral DHB (MDHB) launched its first low-sensory COVID-19 vaccination clinic today in Palmerston North.

The clinic, held at Milson Community Centre, saw 11 people with specific sensory needs receive their vaccinations.

MDHB COVID-19 Response Manager Bronwen Warren said the low-sensory clinic was one way to reduce barriers to the vaccination.

“We want to ensure everyone in our rohe has equal opportunity to be vaccinated and to protect themselves from COVID-19.

“We recognise other vaccination sites can be unsuitable for those with sensory needs; for example Autism, ADHD and other sensory-processing conditions, and this clinic aims to create a safe space for those people to get vaccinated.”

Teaspoon Talks Behaviour Support Coach Ange Field said the clinic was an important part of ensuring the vaccine rollout reached communities with specific needs.

“It gives people options so that they can make choices about what is best for them. The people at the clinic understand that the process can often feel overwhelming and so they can provide that additional support to make getting your vaccine feel comfortable.”

Ms Warren said the clinic had experienced high demand from people around the rohe.

“We’re really pleased to have seen so many people register their interest, and there have been some who we’ve been able to vaccinate in other clinics. We’re planning on running further clinics to make sure everyone has the opportunity to protect themselves against COVID-19.”

The Low Sensory clinic is the first of several planned clinics within the MidCentral DHB rohe and is being run in collaboration with WW Clinic on Grey.

If you would be interested in attending a future Low Sensory clinic please email the MidCentral DHB at covacc@midcentraldhb.govt.nz.

