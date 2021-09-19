24 Community Cases Of COVID-19; More Than 50,000 Vaccines Administered Yesterday

Cases Number of new community cases 24 Number of new cases identified at the border No new cases at the border today Location of new cases Auckland Location of community cases (total) Auckland 1,033 (671 of whom have recovered); Wellington 17 (all of whom have recovered) *Number of community cases (total) 1,050 (in current community outbreak) Cases infectious in the community Six (30%) of yesterday’s 20 cases have exposure events Cases in isolation throughout the period they were infectious 14 (70%) of yesterday’s 20 cases Cases epidemiologically linked 18 of today’s cases Cases to be epidemiologically linked 6 of today’s cases Cases epidemiologically linked (total) 1018 (in the current cluster) (12 in the past 14 days unlinked) Number of sub-clusters Nine epidemiologically linked subclusters. Of these, one is active, seven are contained and one is dormant. The three largest subclusters are the Māngere church group: 384; and Birkdale social network cluster: 80; secondary community transmission associated with the Māngere church group 167.

There are ten epidemiologically unlinked subclusters. Cases in hospital 13 (total): North Shore (1); Middlemore (7); Auckland (5) Cases in ICU or HDU Four Confirmed cases (total) 3,704 since pandemic began Historical cases, since 1 Jan 2021 (total) 151 out of 1,886 since 1 Jan 2021 Contacts Number of active contacts being managed (total): 1,215 Percentage who have received an outbound call from contact tracers (to confirm testing and isolation requirements) 85% Percentage with at least one test result 87% Locations of interest Locations of interest (total) 134 (as at 10am 19 September) Tests Number of tests (total) 3,232,551 Number of tests total (last 24 hours) 13,833 Tests in Auckland (last 24 hours) 5,028 Tests rolling average (last 7 days) 13,181 Testing centres in Auckland 20 Wastewater Wastewater detections There was a positive detection in a sample from Pukekohe collected on 15 September. This follows a positive detection on 8 September and non-detection on 10 September. The result is believed to be linked to known cases in the area. COVID-19 vaccine update Vaccines administered to date (total) 4,684,416; 1st doses: 3,078,338; 2nd doses: 1,606,078 Vaccines administered yesterday (total) 53,386; 1st doses: 28,946; 2nd doses: 24,440 Māori 1st doses: 289,716; 2nd doses: 140,473 Pacific Peoples 1st doses: 187,302; 2nd doses: 97,994 NZ COVID-19 tracer Registered users (total) 3,231,368 Poster scans (total) 368,748,795 Manual diary entries (total) 16,562,578 Poster scans in 24 hours to midday yesterday 2,599,942

*Two previously reported cases have been re-classified as not cases, resulting in a net increase of 22 cases.

