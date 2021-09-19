24 Community Cases Of COVID-19; More Than 50,000 Vaccines Administered Yesterday
Cases Number
of new community cases 24 Number of
new cases identified at the border No new cases at
the border today Location of new
cases Auckland Location of
community cases (total) Auckland 1,033 (671 of whom
have recovered); Wellington 17 (all of whom have
recovered) *Number of community cases
(total) 1,050 (in current community
outbreak) Cases infectious in the
community Six (30%) of yesterday’s 20 cases have
exposure events Cases in isolation
throughout the period they were infectious 14 (70%)
of yesterday’s 20 cases Cases
epidemiologically linked 18 of today’s
cases Cases to be epidemiologically
linked 6 of today’s cases Cases
epidemiologically linked (total) 1018 (in the
current cluster) (12 in the past 14 days
unlinked) Number of
sub-clusters Nine epidemiologically linked
subclusters. Of these, one is active, seven are contained
and one is dormant. The three largest subclusters are the
Māngere church group: 384; and Birkdale social network
cluster: 80; secondary community transmission associated
with the Māngere church group 167.
There are ten epidemiologically unlinked subclusters.
Cases in hospital 13
(total): North Shore (1); Middlemore (7); Auckland
(5) Cases in ICU or
HDU Four Confirmed cases
(total) 3,704 since pandemic
began Historical cases, since 1 Jan 2021
(total) 151 out of 1,886 since 1 Jan
2021 Contacts Number
of active contacts being managed
(total): 1,215 Percentage who have
received an outbound call from contact tracers (to confirm
testing and isolation
requirements) 85% Percentage with
at least one test
result 87% Locations of
interest Locations
of interest (total) 134 (as at 10am 19
September) Tests Number
of tests (total) 3,232,551 Number
of tests total (last 24
hours) 13,833 Tests in Auckland
(last 24 hours) 5,028 Tests rolling
average (last 7
days) 13,181 Testing centres in
Auckland 20 Wastewater Wastewater
detections There was a positive detection in a
sample from Pukekohe collected on 15 September. This follows
a positive detection on 8 September and non-detection on 10
September. The result is believed to be linked to known
cases in the area. COVID-19 vaccine
update Vaccines
administered to date (total) 4,684,416; 1st doses:
3,078,338; 2nd doses: 1,606,078 Vaccines
administered yesterday (total) 53,386; 1st doses:
28,946; 2nd doses:
24,440 Māori 1st doses: 289,716;
2nd doses: 140,473 Pacific
Peoples 1st doses: 187,302; 2nd doses:
97,994 NZ COVID-19
tracer Registered
users (total) 3,231,368 Poster
scans (total) 368,748,795 Manual
diary entries
(total) 16,562,578 Poster scans in
24 hours to midday
yesterday 2,599,942
*Two previously reported cases have been re-classified as not cases, resulting in a net increase of 22 cases.