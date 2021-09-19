News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

24 Community Cases Of COVID-19; More Than 50,000 Vaccines Administered Yesterday

Sunday, 19 September 2021, 12:56 pm
Press Release: Ministry of Health

Cases 
Number of new community cases24
Number of new cases identified at the borderNo new cases at the border today
Location of new casesAuckland
Location of community cases (total)Auckland 1,033 (671 of whom have recovered); Wellington 17 (all of whom have recovered)
*Number of community cases (total)1,050 (in current community outbreak)
Cases infectious in the communitySix (30%) of yesterday’s 20 cases have exposure events
Cases in isolation throughout the period they were infectious14 (70%) of yesterday’s 20 cases
Cases epidemiologically linked18 of today’s cases
Cases to be epidemiologically linked6 of today’s cases
Cases epidemiologically linked (total)1018 (in the current cluster) (12 in the past 14 days unlinked)
Number of sub-clustersNine epidemiologically linked subclusters. Of these, one is active, seven are contained and one is dormant. The three largest subclusters are the Māngere church group: 384; and Birkdale social network cluster: 80; secondary community transmission associated with the Māngere church group 167.
There are ten epidemiologically unlinked subclusters.
Cases in hospital13 (total): North Shore (1); Middlemore (7); Auckland (5)
Cases in ICU or HDUFour
Confirmed cases (total)3,704 since pandemic began
Historical cases, since 1 Jan 2021 (total)151 out of 1,886 since 1 Jan 2021
Contacts 
Number of active contacts being managed (total):1,215
Percentage who have received an outbound call from contact tracers (to confirm testing and isolation requirements)85%
Percentage with at least one test result87%
Locations of interest 
Locations of interest (total)134 (as at 10am 19 September)
Tests 
Number of tests (total)3,232,551
Number of tests total (last 24 hours)13,833
Tests in Auckland (last 24 hours)5,028
Tests rolling average (last 7 days)13,181
Testing centres in Auckland20
Wastewater 
Wastewater detectionsThere was a positive detection in a sample from Pukekohe collected on 15 September. This follows a positive detection on 8 September and non-detection on 10 September. The result is believed to be linked to known cases in the area.
COVID-19 vaccine update 
Vaccines administered to date (total)4,684,416; 1st doses: 3,078,338; 2nd doses: 1,606,078
Vaccines administered yesterday (total)53,386; 1st doses: 28,946; 2nd doses: 24,440
Māori1st doses: 289,716; 2nd doses: 140,473
Pacific Peoples1st doses: 187,302; 2nd doses: 97,994
NZ COVID-19 tracer 
Registered users (total)3,231,368
Poster scans (total)368,748,795
Manual diary entries (total)16,562,578
Poster scans in 24 hours to midday yesterday2,599,942

*Two previously reported cases have been re-classified as not cases, resulting in a net increase of 22 cases.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Ministry of Health on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 