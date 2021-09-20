Three New Positive COVID-19 Cases In Kaiaua/Whakatîwai

19 September 2021

The Ministry of Health is tonight confirming that three household members of a remand prisoner with COVID-19, who was announced as a case today, have tested positive.

Two of the three household members attend Mangatangi School on the Hauraki Plains. All three positive cases, and an accompanying adult caregiver, are being moved to a quarantine facility.

At least one of the young people was symptomatic at school on Thursday. The school has been closed and parents have been contacted. Arrangements are being made for the students and their families to be tested.

There are nine people in the household. Five others have tested negative and the ninth household member will be tested tomorrow.

The remand prisoner was released on e-monitored bail from Mt Eden Prison on 8 September to a residence in the Firth of Thames. Electronic monitoring shows he remained at the property from when he arrived on 8 September until he self-reported to Police at the East Coast Road boundary checkpoint at Waharau Regional Park. He was held in custody in a cell on his own until his court appearance in the Manukau District Court on Friday, 17 September.

A pop-up testing centre will be set up tomorrow at the Wharewaka Marae in Whakatîwai and the Ministry of Health is encouraging locals with symptoms to get tested. Anyone in the area with symptoms is asked to please get tested.

Further information will be available tomorrow.

