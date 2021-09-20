Wellington Man Running 24 Hours Non-stop To Raise Respiratory Disease Awareness

Marketing Professor and ultra-marathon runner Nick Ashill is taking on an epic challenge to support the Asthma and Respiratory Foundation’s Breathe Better September campaign. He will be hitting the streets of Wellington and running non-stop for 24 hours from 9am on Friday 24 September to 9am on Saturday 25 September.

"I've signed up to become a Better Breathing Hero because I want to make a difference to the 700,000 Kiwis with respiratory disease," says Nick. "I have a personal connection to respiratory disease, having lost my mum to pulmonary fibrosis in 2017. I also LOVE running, and am looking forward to the physical challenge."

Nick is inviting his fellow Wellingtonians to join him at any point of the day or night. He has friends and colleagues lined up to accompany him at different times on foot, on scooter and by bike. Members of the Asthma and Respiratory Foundation (ARFNZ) team will also be heading along to keep him company.

Nick has drafted in colleagues from the University of Victoria to help keep him well nourished. "I’ve been overwhelmed by the number of people offering to come and help with my food stops, which will be at midday, 4pm, 8pm, midnight and 4am. I’m so grateful for this support as staying well fed and hydrated throughout is absolutely vital."

Nick will be running a 6km loop, starting at his workplace, the Business School at the Pipitea Campus of the University of Victoria. The route will take him past the railway station, along the harbour to Te Papa, along Cambridge Terrace, and back up via Tory Street and Manners Street.

"The long-range forecast is showing rain, and obviously the Wellington weather is unpredictable," says Nick. "I just hope it’s not too windy!"

Nick will be aiming for an average pace of around 8 or 9km an hour, so that he doesn’t get too tired. "If I can stay fairly slow that’s good," he says, "The last ten hours will be tricky, with all the lactic acid buildup in my legs. I’m hopeful that as many people as possible can join me to keep the momentum going."

"We are so delighted to have Nick supporting Breathe Better September and setting himself such an amazing challenge," says Letitia Harding, Chief Executive of ARFNZ. "His run is an incredible way to raise funds and awareness for the 700,000 Kiwis who live with a respiratory disease. We look forward to cheering him on!"

To support Nick’s campaign, visit breathebetterseptember.co.nz/nick-ashill. You can also follow him on Strava (Nick Ashill).

© Scoop Media

