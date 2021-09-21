News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Outstanding Psychologists Recognised By Peers

Tuesday, 21 September 2021, 12:02 pm
Press Release: NZ Psychological Society

The New Zealand Psychological Society highlighted the importance of psychologists to the community’s wellbeing, and the need to care for and recognize those in the profession, at its recent virtual conference.

Dr Sonja Macfarlane, an Associate Professor at the University of Canterbury, was awarded this year’s Dame Marie Clay Award. Veronica Pitt, executive director of the society, says the selection panel found Dr Macfarlane exemplifies the spirit of Dame Marie Clay with her work to enhance the quality of educational and developmental psychology.

“She has infused her work with the Māori understanding that people, their mana, and identity, grow and are nurtured within their network of relationships,” the panel said. “Central to all her teaching is her desire to demonstrate the processes and pathways within te ao Māori that enable children and young people to learn and mature into the best they can be.”

Dr Macfarlane was one of four award winners and several fellows announced at the society’s annual conference earlier this month. Other award winners include Dr Roxanne Heffernan and doctoral students Ririwai Fox and Charlotte Bremer.

Dr Heffernan, who won the GV Goddard Early Career Award, is a Teaching Fellow at Victoria University. Her work is leading the way to help develop better tools to predict offending and reoffending in individuals. “Dr Heffernan’s work in the field of corrections and forensic psychology has been recognized as influential and she is applauded for challenging assumptions and practices, leading to better treatment and improved quality of life for those in Corrections,” the selection panel said.

Ririwai Fox, a doctoral student at Victoria University, and Charlotte Bremer, a doctoral student at Massey University, are the recipients of the Society’s prestigious scholarships.

The Karahipi Tumuaki President’s Scholarship recognises Māori-centred research of value to the Māori community. “Ririwai Fox’s research sheds light on a person’s right to ‘be Māori’ through their whakapapa and their propensity to ‘being Māori’ through their behaviours by introducing the concept of cultural embeddedness,” the panel said. “His work exploring cultural embeddedness provides a unique insight into Māori cultural values and their influence on the behaviour of Māori people.”

Charlotte Bremer’s Postgraduate Student Social Justice Research Scholarship is to support students researching significant issues of social justice.

“Restorative justice seeks to address the harm caused by criminal behaviour. It can help to meet the needs of the victim/survivor and has also been shown to reduce the likelihood of reoffending,” the panel said. “Charlotte’s research seeks to develop structured guidelines to assess psychological risk and personal readiness to engage in the process to avoid potential harm and provide the best opportunity for positive outcomes. Her work has wide implications both within New Zealand and internationally.”

The society has four new Fellows and one Honorary Fellow.

  • Fiona Howard – previously Senior Tutor, University of Auckland, now Clinical Psychologist in private practice.
  • Dr Rose Black – Poverty Action Waikato & Waikato District Health Board
  • Dr Waikaremoana Waitoki – Senior Lecturer, University of Waikato
  • Professor Angus Macfarlane – previously University of Canterbury, now Retired
  • Associate Professor Carla Houkamau – University of Auckland (Hon Fellow)

“This year’s Fellows have all made a substantial contribution to the advancement of psychological knowledge and practice in New Zealand,” says Veronica Pitt. “Their work encompasses clinical psychology, community psychology, indigenous psychology and, educational psychology and they have each shown leadership, guidance and, mentorship that has helped shape thought leadership within their disciplines.”

In keeping with the He Ara Oranga report recommendation to increase the psychology workforce, these awards, scholarships and Fellowships exemplify the Society and psychology’s commitment to advancing wellbeing for New Zealand and to nurturing the next generation of psychologists.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from NZ Psychological Society on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 