14 Community Cases Of COVID-19; One Historical Case At The Border; More Than 50,000 Vaccines Administered Yesterday

Tuesday, 21 September 2021, 12:51 pm
Press Release: Ministry of Health


21 September

Cases  
Number of new community cases * 14 
Number of new cases identified at the border One historical case 
Location of new cases Auckland, Upper Hauraki 
Location of community cases (total) Auckland (including 4 cases in Upper Hauraki*) 1,068 (773 of whom have recovered); Wellington 17 (all of whom have recovered); 
Number of community cases (total) 1,085 (in current community outbreak) 
Cases infectious in the community Nine (41%) of yesterday’s cases have exposure events 
Cases in isolation throughout the period they were infectious 10 (45%) of yesterday’s cases 
Cases epidemiologically linked 13 of today’s cases 
Cases to be epidemiologically linked One of today’s cases 
Cases epidemiologically linked (total) 1,054 (in current cluster) (10 unlinked from past fortnight) 
Number of sub-clusters Ten epidemiologically linked subclusters. Of these, two are active, seven are contained and one is dormant. 
There are eleven epidemiologically unlinked subclusters. Of these, three are active, three are contained and five are dormant 
Cases in hospital 15 (total): North Shore (1); Auckland (4); Middlemore (10). 
Cases in ICU or HDU Four 
Confirmed cases (total) 3,739 since pandemic began 
Historical cases, since 1 Jan 2021 (total) 152 out of 1,921 since 1 Jan 2021 
Contacts  
Number of active contacts being managed (total) 1,375 
Percentage who have received an outbound call from contact tracers (to confirm testing and isolation requirements) 87% 
Percentage with at least one test result 84% 
Locations of interest  
Locations of interest (total) 135 (as at 10am 21 September) 
Tests  
Number of tests (total) 3,248,982 
Total number of laboratory tests processed (last 24 hours) 8,346 
Tests rolling average (last 7 days) 12,971 
Swabs taken in Auckland (last 24 hours) 8,588 
Testing centres in Auckland 24 
Wastewater  
Wastewater detections No unexpected detections in ESR’s latest testing 
COVID-19 vaccine update  
Vaccines administered to date (total) 4,762,679; 1st doses: 3,118,082; 2nd doses: 1,644,597 
Vaccines administered yesterday (total) 50,196; 1st doses: 24,522; 2nd doses: 25,674 
Mâori 1st doses: 294,099; 2nd doses: 143,416 
Pacific Peoples 1st doses: 190,538, 2nd doses: 100,575 
NZ COVID-19 tracer  
Registered users (total) 3,237,146 
Poster scans (total) 373,119,386 
Manual diary entries (total) 16,706,087 
Poster scans in 24 hours to midday yesterday 2,127,881

Historical cases identified at the border

Arrival date From Via Positive test day/reason Managed isolation/quarantine location 
17 September United States of America Direct flight Day 0 / routine Christchurch

*Today’s cases

Today’s number of community cases includes one positive result from Upper Hauraki. This was a household contact who was tested yesterday.

Two previously confirmed cases from Saturday and from yesterday have now been reclassified as under investigation. As a result, today’s net increase is 13 cases.

