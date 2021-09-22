Vaccination Incentive For Vodafone Employees #GetVaccinatedNZ #StrengthenOurTeam

All fully vaccinated employees of Vodafone, Vodafone Retail and Hays contractors will be eligible for a $200 Vodafone Broadband credit and the chance to win 1 of 10 new phones, in a program to encourage vaccinations against Covid-19.

Jodie King, People Director, Vodafone NZ, says: “We want as many Vodafoners as possible to get vaccinated against Covid-19 to keep our people and our customers safe, and to help slow the spread of the virus and avoid more lockdowns.

“We are also planning ahead - as knowing at an aggregated level how vaccinated our workforce is can inform our Covid-19 safety management plan, and helps keep our people safe at work and able to continue providing essential services to our customers. This is important for any future outbreak, or if Covid-19 becomes endemic in the community.

“To support our ongoing safety planning, we are launching a voluntary Vodafone Covid-19 Vaccination Register for all Vodafone staff. To show our appreciation to keep all our people, our whānau and our customers safe, we’re offering all fully vaccinated employees who register with us a $200 Vodafone broadband credit, plus the chance to win 1 of 10 new phones!

“This applies to all fully vaccinated employees of Vodafone, Vodafone Retail and Hays contractors.

“In addition, we’re continuing to offer a half day of paid leave for each vaccination appointment to make it as easy as possible for our staff to get vaccinated. To make it even easier, we will also be arranging an opportunity to get a second vaccination at our three main workplaces (Auckland, Wellington, Christchurch) at the end of October (dates to be confirmed).

“This continues our efforts share the #GetVaccinatedNZ message, joining forces with the Vodafone Warriors to encourage more New Zealanders to get vaccinated against Covid-19.”

Note: the vaccination register is completely voluntary, owned by our Health and Safety team and covered by our Privacy standard.

-ends-

C2 General

From: Preston, Nicky, Vodafone NZ <nicky.preston@vodafone.com>

Sent: Tuesday, 21 September 2021 9:30 AM

To: Media, Vodafone, Vodafone NZ <Vodafone.Media@vodafone.com>

Subject: Media release: Strengthen our team and #GetVaccinatedNZ

Kia ora – we’ve linked with the Vodafone Warriors to spread the word to #GetVaccinatedNZ – more info below and here: https://news.vodafone.co.nz/getvaccinatednz. Digital toolkit and posters can be downloaded for free here: https://news.vodafone.co.nz/getvaccinatednztoolkit

Later today we’ll also be announcing a staff incentive program to encourage Vodafone employees to get vaccinated; more info to follow.

Vodafone Warriors and Vodafone join forces to encourage more New Zealanders to get vaccinated against Covid-19

Vodafone and the Vodafone Warriors have teamed up to encourage New Zealanders to get vaccinated against Covid-19, as Tāmaki Makaurau prepares to enter alert level 3 tomorrow with the rest of Aotearoa at level 2.

Printable posters and digital images (HERE) featuring Vodafone Warriors players Tohu Harris, Jazz Tevaga and Chanel Harris-Tavita are available for free downloads in a variety of sizes, encouraging Kiwis to help strengthen our team by getting vaccinated.

Tohu Harris says the team is super keen to get back to playing in Aotearoa New Zealand as soon as possible. “I can’t wait to get back to Mount Smart and play in front of our fans. Getting vaccinated is an easy and effective way to strengthen our team of five million and protect our whānau and friends, so we can all get back together.”

Team doctor, Dr Colleen Winstanley, has been overseeing the vaccine rollout amongst the Vodafone Warriors players and staff. “Supporting Aotearoa’s vaccination program is incredibly important for Kiwis to do, just as our players have. It’s quick, free and easy to get vaccinated against Covid-19, and provides another line of defence for our country.”

The #GetVaccinatedNZ message will initially be shared via social media posts aiming at Māori and Pasifika youth in South Auckland, following data from the Ministry of Health showing vaccination rates are slower among these groups.

Jason Paris, Vodafone NZ CEO, says the company wanted to do its bit to help encourage NZ’s vaccination program. “We’ve had a longstanding relationship with the Vodafone Warriors so linking with them to help spread the vaccination message was a no brainer for us. We remain hopeful the boys can play some home games in Auckland in 2022, and we encourage everyone to get vaccinated against Covid-19 as soon as possible to help strengthen our team.

“There’s unfortunately a lot of misinformation online meaning there is a bit of hesitation, so we’re sharing this message on social media platforms to try to spread positivity around the need for as many people as possible in Aotearoa to get vaccinated. We also hope people will download the poster and display it prominently, for example at doctors waiting rooms and vaccination centres - and once alert level restrictions ease at churches, sports clubs and other public places - to spread the word to get vaccinated now.”

The digital toolkit and posters have been designed for easy home or office printing with a white background in the sizes of A4 and A3 (plus A2 and A1), as well as a downloadable image that can be applied as a phone or laptop background. These are available to download for free here.

For more information about vaccinations, please visit the Ministry of Health website.

© Scoop Media

