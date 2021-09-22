Waikato DHB To Reduce Visitor And Service Restrictions

Following confirmation of COVID-19 cases at a Waikato household this week, the DHB took a cautious approach, restricting services and visitation across our facilities as we undertook contact tracing and extensive testing in the area.

Public Health investigations have progressed rapidly and following a period of high community testing with no transmission identified outside this original household, the decision has been made to wind back some of those restrictions.

The DHB laboratory returned tests for nearly 1000 individuals who visited testing centres in the Upper Hauraki area over Monday and Tuesday this week, and close to 3000 individuals throughout the Waikato region.

From tomorrow, DHB services will return to their previous levels under Alert Level 2. Some visitor restrictions will remain in place to protect patients, staff and our community.

Waikato DHB services

From 7am, services will resume as normal across Waikato DHB hospitals and facilities, with mandatory COVID-19 safety measures in place.

We will be contacting patients to reschedule the non-urgent and elective surgeries and clinic appointments that we had to defer from September 20 – 22 as we responded to confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Waikato region. Please note, the DHB had not cancelled or deferred any procedures from September 23 onwards.

Everyone must wear a face covering at our hospitals (unless they have an exemption) and physical distancing of 2m will be in place, as per the regulations around public places.

A reminder that our Emergency Department remains open. However, please do ensure this is used for emergencies only.

Anyone needing immediate or urgent help should seek medical care by calling 111 for an ambulance or going to their nearest hospital emergency department.

Some visitor restrictions remain in place at this time. Please see the Visitor Policy page for full details.

We thank the community for their understanding and cooperation at this time. As always, our priority is the safety and care of our patients, whānau and staff.

Latest update on COVID-19 testing

Drive-through testing centres were set up at:

· Wharekawa Marae, Cnr Rata Road and East Coast Road, Kaiaua

· Mangatangi Marae, 201 Mangatangi Road Mangatangi

On Tuesday 21 September, 102 swabs were taken from both sites.

The Founders Theatre community testing centre in Hamilton also continues to offer testing.

People are encouraged to seek advice from Healthline before being tested if not symptomatic or identified by Public Health as a close contact. All general practices are testing their own patients, and practices identified as ‘designated testing practices’ also test unenrolled patients. Advance bookings are essential for GP testing.

For a full list of locations where people can get a COVID-19 test, go to Healthpoint.

It is free to get a COVID-19 test, wherever you go.

Update on COVID-19 vaccinations in the Waikato DHB region

On Wednesday, 22 September, 38 vaccinations were delivered in Maramarua pop up vaccination clinic.

For the broader Waikato region, 69.5% of the eligible population have had at least one vaccination. There are currently 114,082 vaccination bookings in the system.

Walk-ins available

Community vaccination centres across the Waikato are now accepting walk-ins and will vaccinate people then and there if possible. Other vaccination sites also now do not require an appointment.

Making a vaccination appointment

The best way of guaranteeing a vaccination on the time, day and place of your choosing is still to book.

· If you have made a booking and are not able to attend your appointment, please cancel your booking so someone else can use that appointment time.

· If you are unsure when your appointment is, check on the booking system at https://app.bookmyvaccine.covid19.health.nz/manage using your contact number or email address and booking reference. Alternatively, you can call 0800 28 29 26 for assistance.

· Everyone aged 12+ can now visit bookmyvaccine.nz to make their bookings.

· We ask everyone when attending their appointments under Alert Level 2 to remain vigilant and follow the key public health measures detailed on the Unite Against COVID-19 website.

Updated visitor policy

From 7am tomorrow (Thursday 23 September), we are resuming services across Waikato DHB hospitals and facilities, with mandatory COVID-19 safety measures in place.

We are contacting patients to reschedule the non-urgent and elective surgeries and clinic appointments that we had to defer from September 20 – 22 as we responded to confirmed Waikato cases.

Hospital visiting

Our daily visiting hours remain the same - 11am-1.30pm and 4pm-8pm.

· In most areas of our hospitals two visitors may visit inpatients.

Please note: Specific restrictions apply in higher risk areas, as outlined below.

· For inpatient children, parents/caregivers can visit at any time, and both parents/caregivers can visit at the same time.

· Children under 16 must not visit except by prior arrangement.

Additional requirements

· Wear a face mask or covering at all times

· Use the NZ COVID-19 Tracer app and scan codes displayed or record details to ensure contact tracing can be carried out, if required

· Remember physical distancing at all times

· Use the hand sanitiser provided before entering and after visiting

· If you are unwell, do not visit.

Specific restrictions for higher risk areas

Delivery unit – one partner/birthing partner (the same person for the duration), plus the LMC, may accompany the woman into the birthing suite for labour and birth.

– one partner/birthing partner (the same person for the duration), plus the LMC, may accompany the woman into the birthing suite for labour and birth. Newborn Intensive Care Unit (NICU) – one visitor for one visit per day, in addition to one support person/caregiver. The visitor and the support person/caregiver must remain the same for the duration of patient stay.

· Critical Care (ICU and HDU) and Ward A2 at Waikato Hospital – one visitor for one visit per day, in addition to one support person/caregiver. The visitor can be a different person each day. The support person/caregiver must be the same for the duration of patient stay.

· Henry Rongomau Bennett Centre – no visitors until Monday 27 September and then one visitor for one visit per day.

Each patient in the following areas may be accompanied by one support person/caregiver for the duration (no other visitors).

Emergency departments

Outpatient clinics

Day of Surgery Admission (from 7am to 7pm)

(from 7am to 7pm) Women’s Assessment Unit, antenatal and postnatal wards.

We recognise how important the support of whānau is for our patients and some exceptions may be possible on essential or compassionate grounds. These must be approved prior to arrival by the Charge Nurse Manager, Charge Midwife Manager or, out of hours, the Duty Nurse Manager.



We encourage patients and families to use technology where available to maintain contact in these difficult times. There is free WiFi in our hospitals.

Visitors and cafés

Under Alert Level 2 the Upper Deck cafeteria at Waikato Waiora is a staff-only area. All other food and beverage outlets at all hospitals are open and operating to Alert Level 2 requirements.

If people have flu-like symptoms

Do not come into the hospital if you have cold or flu-like symptoms.

If you are concerned about your risk of COVID-19, please ring Healthline (0800 358 5453). They will tell you if you need to be tested and what to do next.

· It is free to get a COVID-19 test

· GPs are able to provide assessment and testing – please phone your practice first

· Please do not turn up to your GP without an appointment

· After hours, you can be seen at an urgent care clinic

· We recommend you take your NHI number with you, which can speed up the timeframe to receive your test results.

COVID-19 tests are free.

© Scoop Media