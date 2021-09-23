Ngāti Kauwhata Celebrates Appointment Of Uri Awerangi Tamihere To The New Māori Health Authority

Ngāti Kauwhata welcomes the news that one of their own, Awerangi Tamihere, has been appointed to the new Maori Health Authority. This role is a significant responsibility and the Iwi know she will add significant value to the Governance Board.

Aorangi Marae Trustee and Ngāti Kauwhata spokesperson Oriana Paewai shared today that: "Awerangi brings a wealth of experience to the role having been at the forefront of Whanau Ora for the past decade." "Ngāti Kauwhata is extremely pleased to have one of our extraordinary whanaunga take on this role to support whānau, hapū and iwi towards self-determining their own health and wellbeing”. Paewai continues: “Awerangi spent her life growing up next door and contributing to our marae, we know how quickly she will roll her sleeves up and advocate for all whānau to prosper”.

Tamihere has over 30 years of experience working within the health sector and is the Chief Operating Officer for the North Island Whānau Ora Commissioning Agency and Te Whānau o Waipareira Trust. She has spent the last three decades working to support a wide range of innovative approaches in whānau development with a specific focus on social innovation and evidencing the considerable social and economic impact Whānau Ora has achieved.

