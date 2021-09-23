News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

15 Community Cases Of COVID-19; Two Cases At The Border; More Than 49,000 Vaccines Yesterday

Thursday, 23 September 2021, 1:12 pm
Press Release: Ministry of Health


23 September

Cases  
Number of new community cases 15 (3 are currently unlinked, 2 are contacts of cases and 10 are household contacts). 
Number of new cases identified at the border Two (one historical) 
Location of new cases Auckland 
Location of community cases (total) Auckland (including 4 cases in Upper Hauraki) 1,106 (844 of whom have recovered); Wellington 17 (all of whom have recovered); 
Number of community cases (total) 1,123 (in current community outbreak) 
Cases infectious in the community 10 (43%) of yesterday’s cases have exposure events 
Cases in isolation throughout the period they were infectious 13 (57%) of yesterday’s cases 
Cases epidemiologically linked 12 of today’s cases 
Cases to be epidemiologically linked 3 of today’s cases 
Cases epidemiologically linked (total) 1,088 (in current cluster) (14 unlinked from past fortnight) 
Number of sub-clusters Ten epidemiologically linked subclusters. Of these, two are active, six are contained and two are dormant. 
There are 13 epidemiologically unlinked subclusters. Of these, four are active, two are contained and seven are dormant 
Cases in hospital 15 (total): North Shore (1): Auckland (4); Middlemore (10). 
Cases in ICU or HDU Three 
Confirmed cases (total) 3779 since pandemic began 
Historical cases, since 1 Jan 2021 (total) 153 out of 1,961 since 1 Jan 2021 
Contacts  
Number of active contacts being managed (total) 1,137 
Percentage who have received an outbound call from contact tracers (to confirm testing and isolation requirements) 90% 
Percentage with at least one test result 89% 
Locations of interest  
Locations of interest (total) 132 (as at 10am 21 September) 
Tests  
Number of tests (total) 3,287,055 
Total number of laboratory tests processed (last 24 hours) 19,194 
Tests rolling average (last 7 days) 13,740 
Swabs taken in Auckland (last 24 hours) 8370 
Testing centres in Auckland 22 
Wastewater  
Wastewater detections No unexpected detections in ESR’s latest testing 
COVID-19 vaccine update  
Vaccines administered to date (total) 4,867,818: 1st doses: 3,171,029; 2nd doses: 1,696,789 
Vaccines administered yesterday (total) 49,667: 1st doses: 24,339; 2nd doses: 25,338 
Māori 1st doses: 301,435; 2nd doses: 148,527 
Pacific Peoples 1st doses: 194,609; 2nd doses: 103,649 
NZ COVID-19 tracer  
Registered users (total) 3,245,226 
Poster scans (total) 378,191,688 
Manual diary entries (total) 16,852,091 
Poster scans in 24 hours to midday yesterday 2,510,433

New cases identified at the border

Arrival date From Via Positive test day/reason Managed isolation/quarantine location 
21 September Russia United Arab Emirates Day 0 / Routine Auckland

Historical cases identified at the border

Arrival date From Via Positive test day/reason Managed isolation/quarantine location 
6 September Thailand Singapore Day 12 / routine Auckland

