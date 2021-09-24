News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Lockdown An Extra Stress For Separating Couples

Friday, 24 September 2021, 11:36 am
Press Release: Family Works

Relationship breakdowns, family separation or divorce is one of the most difficult things a family can face.

The recent lockdowns may have amplified existing problems for couples going through a separation, says Family Works Practice Development Manager Nici Nixon.

“We had increased cases coming to our dispute resolution service after the 2020 lockdown because parents and carers were really struggling to sort out care arrangements for their tamariki.

“These lockdowns can highlight or amplify problems that have been bubbling beneath the surface.”

Family Works’ Family Dispute Resolution service helps separating or separated parents sort out their children’s day-to-day care and contact arrangements, without the need or expense of going to Family Court.

Nici says this can be difficult at any time, but during lockdown it can become much harder.

“During a lockdown there are rigid rules imposed externally that people need to adhere to and try to make sense of. Peoples’ anxiety increases when they have fewer options and less contact with other people and agencies for support.

“One of the consequences is for the tamariki who can be exposed to conflict and more uncertainty. It just becomes a nightmare, and all of it can have an impact on the mental health of the whānau.”

With Mental Health Awareness Week coming up, and the encouragement for New Zealanders to ‘take time to kōrero’, Nici says mediation creates a supportive and safe environment for parents to talk.

The mediation process also ensures that the children’s voices are really heard so parents can take account of their thoughts and feelings.

“The thing about mediation is that it keeps the interactions more neutral. It can significantly improve a situation and ensure that all parties are able to have their say, ask questions and hear the other person’s point of view.

“People are less likely to walk out during discussions – mediation can help them communicate in a way so they can move forward.”

Family Works’ dispute resolution service is funded by the Ministry of Justice so families who need help may qualify to have the full cost of mediation covered, and if not, the most they will pay is $448.50 – a fraction of any lawyer’s fees.

For more information about Family Dispute Resolution, call 0800 737 6583 or visit www.resolutionservices.org.nz

 

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Family Works on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 