COVID-19 & Vaccination Update 24 September
24 September
|Cases
|Number of new community cases
|Nine
|Number of new cases identified at the border
|One historical case
|Location of new community cases
|Auckland
|Location of community cases (total)
|Auckland (including 4 cases in Upper Hauraki) 1,114 (886 of whom have recovered); Wellington 17 (all of whom have recovered)
|*Number of community cases (total)
|1,131 (in current community outbreak)
|Cases infectious in the community
|Seven (50%) of yesterday’s *14 cases have exposure events
|Cases in isolation throughout the period they were infectious
|Seven (50%) of yesterday’s *14 cases
|Cases epidemiologically linked
|All of today’s nine cases are linked. Three are household contacts and six are contacts of known cases.
|Cases to be epidemiologically linked
|N/A
|Cases epidemiologically linked (total)
|1096 (in the current cluster) (14 in the past 14 days not yet epi-linked and not connected to a cluster)
|Number of sub-clusters
|10 epidemiologically linked
subclusters. Of these, two are active, six are contained and
two are dormant. The three largest subclusters are the
Māngere church group: 386; and Birkdale social network
cluster: 80; secondary community transmission associated
with the Māngere church group 168.
There are fourteen epidemiologically unlinked subclusters. Of these, three are active, four are contained, seven are dormant.
|Cases in hospital
|13 (total): North Shore (1); Middlemore (6); Auckland (6)
|Cases in ICU or HDU
|Three
|Confirmed cases (total)
|3,788 since pandemic began
|Historical cases, since 1 Jan 2021 (total)
|154 out of 1,970 since 1 Jan 2021
|Contacts
|Number of active contacts being managed (total):
|1,053
|Percentage who have received an outbound call from contact tracers (to confirm testing and isolation requirements)
|93%
|Percentage with at least one test result
|90%
|Locations of interest
|Locations of interest (total)
|140 (as at 10am 24 September)
|Tests
|Number of tests (total)
|3,301,910
|Number of tests total (last 24 hours)
|14,855
|Tests in Auckland (last 24 hours)
|6,928
|Tests rolling average (last 7 days)
|13,660
|Testing centres in Auckland
|21
|Wastewater
|Wastewater detections
|No unexpected detections in the last 24 hours
|COVID-19 vaccine update
|Vaccines administered to date (total)
|4,917,531; 1st doses: 3,192,380; 2nd doses: 1,725,151
|Vaccines administered yesterday (total)
|49,115; 1st doses: 20,983; 2nd doses: 28,132
|Māori
|1st doses: 304,397; 2nd doses: 151,308
|Pacific Peoples
|1st doses: 196,170; 2nd doses: 105,217
|Vaccines administered to Auckland residents to date (total)
|1,786,161; 1st doses: 1,160,058 (81%); 2nd doses: 626,103 (44%)
|NZ COVID-19 tracer
|Registered users (total)
|3,248,447
|Poster scans (total)
|380,822,134
|Manual diary entries (total)
|16,920,270
|Poster scans in 24 hours to midday yesterday
|2,573,666
*One of the 15 cases reported yesterday has been reclassified as under investigation, therefore the total number of community cases associated with this outbreak has increased by eight.
Historical case identified at the border
|Arrival date
|From
|Via
|Positive test day/reason
|Managed isolation/quarantine location
|17 September
|Serbia and Montenegro
|United Arab Emirates
|Day 1 / routine
|Auckland