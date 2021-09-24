News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

COVID-19 & Vaccination Update 24 September

Friday, 24 September 2021, 1:01 pm
Ministry of Health


24 September 
 

Cases  
Number of new community cases Nine 
Number of new cases identified at the border One historical case 
Location of new community cases Auckland 
Location of community cases (total) Auckland (including 4 cases in Upper Hauraki) 1,114 (886 of whom have recovered); Wellington 17 (all of whom have recovered) 
*Number of community cases (total) 1,131 (in current community outbreak) 
Cases infectious in the community Seven (50%) of yesterday’s *14 cases have exposure events 
Cases in isolation throughout the period they were infectious Seven (50%) of yesterday’s *14 cases 
Cases epidemiologically linked All of today’s nine cases are linked. Three are household contacts and six are contacts of known cases. 
Cases to be epidemiologically linked N/A 
Cases epidemiologically linked (total) 1096 (in the current cluster) (14 in the past 14 days not yet epi-linked and not connected to a cluster) 
Number of sub-clusters 10 epidemiologically linked subclusters. Of these, two are active, six are contained and two are dormant. The three largest subclusters are the Māngere church group: 386; and Birkdale social network cluster: 80; secondary community transmission associated with the Māngere church group 168. 
There are fourteen epidemiologically unlinked subclusters. Of these, three are active, four are contained, seven are dormant. 
Cases in hospital 13 (total): North Shore (1); Middlemore (6); Auckland (6) 
Cases in ICU or HDU Three 
Confirmed cases (total) 3,788 since pandemic began 
Historical cases, since 1 Jan 2021 (total) 154 out of 1,970 since 1 Jan 2021 
Contacts  
Number of active contacts being managed (total): 1,053 
Percentage who have received an outbound call from contact tracers (to confirm testing and isolation requirements) 93% 
Percentage with at least one test result 90% 
Locations of interest  
Locations of interest (total) 140 (as at 10am 24 September) 
Tests  
Number of tests (total) 3,301,910 
Number of tests total (last 24 hours) 14,855 
Tests in Auckland (last 24 hours) 6,928 
Tests rolling average (last 7 days) 13,660 
Testing centres in Auckland 21 
Wastewater  
Wastewater detections No unexpected detections in the last 24 hours 
COVID-19 vaccine update  
Vaccines administered to date (total) 4,917,531; 1st doses: 3,192,380; 2nd doses: 1,725,151 
Vaccines administered yesterday (total) 49,115; 1st doses: 20,983; 2nd doses: 28,132 
Māori 1st doses: 304,397; 2nd doses: 151,308 
Pacific Peoples 1st doses: 196,170; 2nd doses: 105,217 
Vaccines administered to Auckland residents to date (total) 1,786,161; 1st doses: 1,160,058 (81%); 2nd doses: 626,103 (44%) 
NZ COVID-19 tracer  
Registered users (total) 3,248,447 
Poster scans (total) 380,822,134 
Manual diary entries (total) 16,920,270 
Poster scans in 24 hours to midday yesterday 2,573,666

*One of the 15 cases reported yesterday has been reclassified as under investigation, therefore the total number of community cases associated with this outbreak has increased by eight.

Historical case identified at the border

Arrival date From Via Positive test day/reason Managed isolation/quarantine location 
17 September Serbia and Montenegro United Arab Emirates Day 1 / routine Auckland



