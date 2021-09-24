News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

GPs Serving Their Communities And Supporting Pasifika Families Affected By Delta

Friday, 24 September 2021, 2:49 pm
Press Release: Royal NZ College of General Practitioners

The current COVID-19 Delta outbreak has hit the Pacific community hard with about half of all cases being Pasifika people.

Hearing these numbers prompted The Royal New Zealand College of General Practitioner’s Pasifika Chapter to spring into action to offer their support to the Pasifika families who have been transferred into a managed isolation (MIQ) facility.

Chair of the Pasifikia Chapter Dr Monica Liva put a call out to Pasifika GPs and was heartened by the number who put their hand up to help, despite their already busy workloads as fulltime GPs.

Dr Liva says, "One way we can do this is simply with a phone call. Being able to speak to these individual or family groups in their first language, such as Samoan, shows that we care by listening to their concerns and supporting them in any way to help put their minds at ease during this stressful and uncertain time."

The College has previously spoken about the vaccination of Pasifika and Māori communities being a fundamental equity issue, as we know from the data that the effects of COVID-19 will be more damaging for them than other groups.

College President Dr Samantha Murton says, "While it is promising to see the rates of Māori and Pasifika vaccination rising, now is not the time to get complacent. It is absolutely essential that our focus is to get Māori and Pacific vaccination rates as high as, or preferably higher, than other vaccination rates.

"We need to be looking to the future and ensure we have as much of the population vaccinated to prevent a possible overwhelm of the health system if New Zealand was to encounter another large outbreak.

"We’ve seen how crushing COVID-19 can be to one community; we need to work together to minimise this happening again," says Dr Murton.

Below is some information on pop-up vaccination events currently available for our Pasifika communities. No appointments necessary and anyone who turns up - regardless of the culture they identify with - will be vaccinated.

Kuki Airani ‘Drive Thru’ vaccination site

Thursday 23 - Saturday 25 September 8.30am - 4.30pm

Atiu Hall, 7 Aitu Place, Mangere

Vaccinate Niue drive through event Auckland

Thursday 23 - Sunday 26 September 8.30am - 4.30pm

15 Robertson Road, Mangere (LDS Chapel)

Samoan vaccination drive through event

Friday 24 - Sunday 26 September 9am - 6pm

Mangere Town Centre

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Royal NZ College of General Practitioners on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 