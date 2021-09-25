News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

16 Community Cases Of COVID-19; One Historical Case At The Border; More Than 50,000 Vaccines Administered Yesterday

Saturday, 25 September 2021, 1:06 pm
Press Release: Ministry of Health

25 September

Cases 
Number of new community cases *16 (In addition, there is one historical community case not associated to the current outbreak)
Number of new cases identified at the borderOne historical case
Location of new casesAuckland
Location of community cases (total)Auckland (including 4 cases in Upper Hauraki) 1,129 (903 of whom have recovered); Wellington 17 (all of whom have recovered);
Number of community cases (total)1,146 (in current community outbreak)
Cases infectious in the communityTwo (22%) of yesterday’s cases have exposure events
Cases in isolation throughout the period they were infectiousThree (33%) of yesterday’s cases
Cases epidemiologically linked13 of today’s cases
Cases to be epidemiologically linkedThree of today’s cases. Investigations are continuing to determine a link.
Cases epidemiologically linked (total)1,114 (in current cluster) (10 unlinked from past fortnight)
Number of sub-clustersTen epidemiologically linked subclusters. Of these, two are active, six are contained and two is dormant.
All cases in one of the largest subclusters – the Birkdale Social Network – have now recovered.
There are 14 epidemiologically unlinked subclusters. Of these, three are active, four are contained and seven are dormant
Cases in hospital13 (total): North Shore (1); Auckland (7); Middlemore (5).
Cases in ICU or HDUFour
Confirmed cases (total)3,806 since pandemic began
Historical cases, since 1 Jan 2021 (total) *157 out of 1,988 since 1 Jan 2021
Contacts 
Number of active contacts being managed (total)1,044
Percentage who have received an outbound call from contact tracers (to confirm testing and isolation requirements)90%
Percentage with at least one test result90%
Locations of interest 
Locations of interest (total)134 (as at 10am 25 September)
Tests 
Number of tests (total)3,316,187
Total number of laboratory tests processed (last 24 hours)14,277
Tests rolling average (last 7 days)13,924
Swabs taken in Auckland (last 24 hours)7,502
Testing centres in Auckland20
Wastewater 
Wastewater detectionsNo new unexpected detections in ESR’s latest testing
COVID-19 vaccine update 
Vaccines administered to date (total)4,968,935; 1st doses: 3,211,763 2nd doses: 1,757,172
Vaccines administered yesterday (total)50,600; 1st doses: 18,981; 2nd doses: 31,619
Māori1st doses: 307,040; 2nd doses: 154,162
Pacific Peoples1st doses: 198,007; 2nd doses: 107,425
NZ COVID-19 tracer 
Registered users (total)3,251,114
Poster scans (total)383,461,689
Manual diary entries (total)16,982,911
Poster scans in 24 hours to midday yesterday2,686,748

Historical cases identified at the border

Arrival dateFromViaPositive test day/reasonManaged isolation/quarantine location
22 AugustSri LankaUnited Arab EmiratesSelf-notification / routine testing of border staffNot applicable

*Today’s cases

The one case deemed to be historical is not associated with the current outbreak in Auckland as this case initially came through the border and has been previously reported and spent 14 days in managed isolation, during which time they routinely tested negative.

They have subsequently tested positive, but this has been deemed historical and is no longer infectious.

*Historical cases

There are three historical cases being added to the tally today.

Included in the tally is today’s historical community case, mentioned above; a previously reported border case now reclassified and today’s border case.

Today’s border case is a border worker who caught COVID-19 overseas. This case is no longer infectious.

Waitakere Hospital ED

A patient who presented to Waitakere Hospital’s ED yesterday with COVID-19 symptoms is now in an Auckland quarantine facility.

This person was taken straight to a separate, dedicated area at the hospital for patients with COVID-19 symptoms – patients in this area are kept separate from each other

The patient returned a positive test and was moved to a negative pressure room before being transported to a quarantine facility following strict Infection, Prevention and Control protocols.

Interviews are continuing with public health staff to determine this person’s link to a current cluster.

A small number of patients had also been taken into the same area. These patients will be monitored and tested however, there was no direct contact with the COVID-19 positive patient.

Fewer than ten patients are affected. Some of these patients have now been discharged and are being followed up by Auckland public health staff.

A small number of staff had contact with the patient, all were wearing full PPE and are fully vaccinated.

Public health officials have assessed the risk to the public to be low.

Testing today

Testing continues across Auckland with a particular focus on Clover Park, Māngere, Favona, Ōtara, Manurewa and Mount Wellington/Sylvia Park.

There is a new pop-up community testing centre open today at the Te Hana cafe carpark. From tomorrow, the Pukekohe pop-up community testing centre will move from the Pukekohe A&P Showgrounds to the Pukekohe Netball Centre. Planning is underway for a pop-up testing centre to open in Tuakau tomorrow.

The pop-up community testing centre at the Manukau Sports Bowl, which enables convenient access to testing for people in the Clover Park area, is open this weekend from 8.30am – 4pm and will remain in place until Friday 1 October.

Please get tested if you are a contact, have visited a location of interest at the specific dates and times, are connected to a suburb of interest or have any symptoms of COVID-19 – even those with very mild symptoms need to get tested and isolate at home while waiting for test results.

For all testinglocations nationwide, visit https://www.healthpoint.co.nz/covid-19/

Health appointments in Auckland

People travelling to attend a medical appointment or to access health services, including to get a vaccination, do not need to get tested to cross the Auckland Alert Level boundary.

This applies to people travelling both ways - from Alert Level 2 into Alert Level 3 as well as the other way, from Alert Level 3 to Alert Level 2, but they need to travel directly to their appointment and then return to their place of residence.

