18 Community Cases Of COVID-19; One New Case And Two Historical Cases In Managed Isolation

18 community cases of COVID-19; one new case and two historical cases in managed isolation; over 5 million vaccines administered to date

Cases Number of new community cases 18 Number of new cases identified at the border One and two historical cases Location of new community cases Auckland Location of community cases (total) Auckland (including 4 cases in Upper Hauraki; all of whom are in the same household) 1,148 (934 of whom have recovered); Wellington 17 (all of whom have recovered) Number of community cases (total) 1,165 (in the current community outbreak) Cases infectious in the community Eight (50%) of yesterday’s 16 cases have exposure events Cases in isolation throughout the period they were infectious Eight (50%) of yesterday’s 16 cases Cases epidemiologically linked 16 of today’s 18 cases. All 16 have been in isolation at home or in an MIQ. Cases to be epidemiologically linked Two of today’s 18 cases. Investigations are continuing to determine a link. Cases epidemiologically linked (total) 1,138 (in the current cluster) (Five unlinked from the past fortnight). Number of sub-clusters 15 epidemiologically linked subclusters. Of these, four are active, nine are contained and two are dormant. There are ten epidemiologically unlinked subclusters. Of these, three are contained and seven are dormant. Cases in hospital 12 (total): North Shore (1); Middlemore (5); Auckland (6) Cases in ICU or HDU Four Confirmed cases (total) 3,827 since pandemic began Historical cases, since 1 Jan 2021 (total) *160 out of 2,009 since 1 Jan 2021 Contacts Number of active contacts being managed (total): 958 Percentage who have received an outbound call from contact tracers (to confirm testing and isolation requirements) 92% Percentage with at least one test result 93% Locations of interest Locations of interest (total) 137 (as at 10am 26 September) Tests Number of tests (total) 3,329,629 Number of tests total (last 24 hours) 13,442 Tests processed in Auckland (last 24 hours) 4,498 Tests rolling average (last 7 days) 13,868 Testing centres in Auckland 20 Wastewater Wastewater detections No unexpected detections in the last 24 hours **COVID-19 vaccine update Vaccines administered to date (total) 5,020,900; 1st doses: 3,231,444; 2nd doses: 1,789,456 Vaccines administered yesterday (total) 51,472; 1st doses: 19,350; 2nd doses: 32,122 Māori 1st doses: 309,516; 2nd doses: 156,823 Pacific Peoples 1st doses: 200,285; 2nd doses: 110,294 Vaccines administered to Auckland residents to date (total) 1,827,394; 1st doses: 1,174,052 (82%); 2nd doses: 653,342 (46%) Vaccines administered to Auckland residents yesterday (total) 20,272; 1st doses: 6,568; 2nd doses: 13,704 NZ COVID-19 tracer Registered users (total) 3,253,549 Poster scans (total) 386,016,307 Manual diary entries (total) 17,039,518 Poster scans in 24 hours to midday yesterday 2,716,660

*One previously reported border case has been reclassified as historical, therefore the total number of historical cases reported since 1 January 2021 has increased by three today.

New case identified at the border

Arrival date From Via Positive test day/reason Managed isolation/quarantine location 21 September Russia United Arab Emirates Day 3 / routine Auckland

Historical cases identified at the border

Arrival date From Via Positive test day/reason Managed isolation/quarantine location 11 September Sri Lanka United Arab Emirates Day 12 / routine Christchurch 22 September United Kingdom Singapore Day 0/routine Christchurch

**5 million doses of vaccine administered

Vaccinators across the country have now administered more than five million doses.

We want to reiterate our thanks to frontline staff administering the vaccines, especially during the current community outbreak. Your hard work is helping to keep New Zealanders safe.

More than 200,000 Pasifika people have also now received their first dose of vaccine.

Testing

Testing in Auckland continues to focus on Clover Park, Māngere, Favona, Ōtara, Manurewa, and Mount Wellington/Sylvia Park. 980 tests taken from these suburbs were processed yesterday.

There continues to be good uptake of testing for people connected to Clover Park with over 2,140 tests processed since Sunday 19 September. We are continuing to encourage Clover Park residents, and those in the surrounding areas, to get a test regardless of whether they have symptoms of COVID-19.

We have seen good testing numbers for Mt Wellington residents, with over 1,300 tests processed in three days. The nearest community testing centres for people living in the Mt Wellington/Sylvia Park area are the pop-up CTC at the Auckland Netball Centre in St Johns and the

Mt Smart Stadium Community Testing Centre in Penrose.

A new pop-up testing centre opens today at the Tuakau Rugby League Club. From today, the Pukekohe pop-up community testing centre will be at the Pukekohe Netball Centre.

© Scoop Media

