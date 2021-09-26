News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

18 Community Cases Of COVID-19; One New Case And Two Historical Cases In Managed Isolation

Sunday, 26 September 2021, 2:02 pm
Press Release: Ministry of Health

18 community cases of COVID-19; one new case and two historical cases in managed isolation; over 5 million vaccines administered to date

Cases 
Number of new community cases18
Number of new cases identified at the borderOne and two historical cases
Location of new community casesAuckland
Location of community cases (total)Auckland (including 4 cases in Upper Hauraki; all of whom are in the same household) 1,148 (934 of whom have recovered); Wellington 17 (all of whom have recovered)
Number of community cases (total)1,165 (in the current community outbreak)
Cases infectious in the communityEight (50%) of yesterday’s 16 cases have exposure events
Cases in isolation throughout the period they were infectiousEight (50%) of yesterday’s 16 cases
Cases epidemiologically linked16 of today’s 18 cases. All 16 have been in isolation at home or in an MIQ.
Cases to be epidemiologically linkedTwo of today’s 18 cases. Investigations are continuing to determine a link.
Cases epidemiologically linked (total)1,138 (in the current cluster) (Five unlinked from the past fortnight).
Number of sub-clusters15 epidemiologically linked subclusters. Of these, four are active, nine are contained and two are dormant. There are ten epidemiologically unlinked subclusters. Of these, three are contained and seven are dormant.
Cases in hospital12 (total): North Shore (1); Middlemore (5); Auckland (6)
Cases in ICU or HDUFour
Confirmed cases (total)3,827 since pandemic began
Historical cases, since 1 Jan 2021 (total)*160 out of 2,009 since 1 Jan 2021
Contacts 
Number of active contacts being managed (total):958
Percentage who have received an outbound call from contact tracers (to confirm testing and isolation requirements)92%
Percentage with at least one test result93%
Locations of interest 
Locations of interest (total)137 (as at 10am 26 September)
Tests 
Number of tests (total)3,329,629
Number of tests total (last 24 hours)13,442
Tests processed in Auckland (last 24 hours)4,498
Tests rolling average (last 7 days)13,868
Testing centres in Auckland20
Wastewater 
Wastewater detectionsNo unexpected detections in the last 24 hours
**COVID-19 vaccine update 
Vaccines administered to date (total)5,020,900; 1st doses: 3,231,444; 2nd doses: 1,789,456
Vaccines administered yesterday (total)51,472; 1st doses: 19,350; 2nd doses: 32,122
Māori1st doses: 309,516; 2nd doses: 156,823
Pacific Peoples1st doses: 200,285; 2nd doses: 110,294
Vaccines administered to Auckland residents to date (total)1,827,394; 1st doses: 1,174,052 (82%); 2nd doses: 653,342 (46%)
Vaccines administered to Auckland residents yesterday (total)20,272; 1st doses: 6,568; 2nd doses: 13,704
NZ COVID-19 tracer 
Registered users (total)3,253,549
Poster scans (total)386,016,307
Manual diary entries (total)17,039,518
Poster scans in 24 hours to midday yesterday2,716,660

*One previously reported border case has been reclassified as historical, therefore the total number of historical cases reported since 1 January 2021 has increased by three today.

New case identified at the border

Arrival dateFromViaPositive test day/reasonManaged isolation/quarantine location
21 SeptemberRussiaUnited Arab EmiratesDay 3 / routineAuckland

Historical cases identified at the border

Arrival dateFromViaPositive test day/reasonManaged isolation/quarantine location
11 SeptemberSri LankaUnited Arab EmiratesDay 12 / routineChristchurch
22 SeptemberUnited KingdomSingaporeDay 0/routineChristchurch

**5 million doses of vaccine administered

Vaccinators across the country have now administered more than five million doses.

We want to reiterate our thanks to frontline staff administering the vaccines, especially during the current community outbreak. Your hard work is helping to keep New Zealanders safe.

More than 200,000 Pasifika people have also now received their first dose of vaccine.

Testing

Testing in Auckland continues to focus on Clover Park, Māngere, Favona, Ōtara, Manurewa, and Mount Wellington/Sylvia Park. 980 tests taken from these suburbs were processed yesterday.

There continues to be good uptake of testing for people connected to Clover Park with over 2,140 tests processed since Sunday 19 September. We are continuing to encourage Clover Park residents, and those in the surrounding areas, to get a test regardless of whether they have symptoms of COVID-19.

We have seen good testing numbers for Mt Wellington residents, with over 1,300 tests processed in three days. The nearest community testing centres for people living in the Mt Wellington/Sylvia Park area are the pop-up CTC at the Auckland Netball Centre in St Johns and the

Mt Smart Stadium Community Testing Centre in Penrose.

A new pop-up testing centre opens today at the Tuakau Rugby League Club. From today, the Pukekohe pop-up community testing centre will be at the Pukekohe Netball Centre.

