12 Community Cases Of COVID-19; More Than 1.8 Million Second Doses Of Vaccine Administered To Date

Monday, 27 September 2021, 1:05 pm
Press Release: Ministry of Health

27 September 
 

Cases  
Number of new community cases 12 
Number of new cases identified at the border Zero 
Location of new community cases Auckland 
Location of community cases (total) Auckland (including 4 cases in Upper Hauraki; all of whom are in the same household) 1,160 (948 of whom have recovered); Wellington 17 (all of whom have recovered) 
Number of community cases (total) 1,177 (in the current community outbreak) 
Cases infectious in the community Ten (56%) of yesterday’s cases have exposure events 
Cases in isolation throughout the period they were infectious Seven (39%) of yesterday’s cases 
Cases epidemiologically linked Ten of today’s 12 cases. All 12 have been in isolation at home or in an MIQ. 
Cases to be epidemiologically linked Two of today’s 12 cases. Investigations are continuing to determine a link. 
Cases epidemiologically linked (total) 1,148 (in the current cluster) (Seven unlinked from the past fortnight). 
Number of sub-clusters 15 epidemiologically linked subclusters. Of these, four are active, nine are contained and two are dormant. There are ten epidemiologically unlinked subclusters. Of these, none are active, three are contained and seven are dormant. 
Cases in hospital 13 (total): North Shore (2); Middlemore (5); Auckland (6) 
Cases in ICU or HDU Four 
Confirmed cases (total) 3,838 since pandemic began 
Historical cases, since 1 Jan 2021 (total) 160 out of 2,020 since 1 Jan 2021 
Contacts  
Number of active contacts being managed (total): 928 
Percentage who have received an outbound call from contact tracers (to confirm testing and isolation requirements) 92% 
Percentage with at least one test result 90% 
Locations of interest  
Locations of interest (total) 117 (as at 10am 27 September) 
Tests  
Number of tests (total) 3,336,535 
Number of tests processed (total last 24 hours) 6,906 
Tests processed in Auckland (last 24 hours) 3,873 
Tests rolling average (last 7 days) 13,700 
Testing centres in Auckland 23 
Wastewater  
Wastewater detections No unexpected detections in the last 24 hours 
COVID-19 vaccine update  
Vaccines administered to date (total) 5,045,901; 1st doses: 3,239,791; 2nd doses: 1,806,110 
Vaccines administered yesterday (total) 24,710; 1st doses: 8,182; 2nd doses: 16,528 
Māori 1st doses: 310,671; 2nd doses: 158,219 
Pacific Peoples 1st doses: 201,227; 2nd doses: 111,705 
Vaccines administered to Auckland residents to date (total) 1,838,320; 1st doses: 1,177,179 (82%); 2nd doses: 661,141 (46%) 
Vaccines administered to Auckland residents yesterday (total) 10,812; 1st doses: 3,022; 2nd doses: 7,790 
NZ COVID-19 tracer  
Registered users (total) 3,255,679 
Poster scans (total) 387,968,030 
Manual diary entries (total) 17,094,073 
Poster scans in 24 hours to midday yesterday 2,350,589

*We’re reporting one community case today that had previously been under investigation and is now confirmed, and is linked to the current outbreak. The case has now recovered. The case spent 14 days in a quarantine facility along with household members who also tested positive for COVID-19.

One of the border related cases from yesterday has now been reclassified to under investigation. The net increase of cases today is 11.

Testing Update

Testing continues across Auckland with a particular focus on Clover Park, Māngere, Favona, Ōtara, Manurewa and Mount Wellington/Sylvia Park.

In some cases, public health staff have been sending mobile testing units to areas where there have previously been cases and encouraging residents to get tested at their home.

If you do receive a knock at your door, we’d strongly encourage you to take up the opportunity to get tested and if haven’t already been vaccinated, to do so with one of the registered vaccinators on board the mobile unit.

Please get tested if you are a contact, have visited a location of interest at the specific dates and times, are connected to a suburb of interest or have any symptoms of COVID-19 – even those with very mild symptoms need to get tested and isolate at home while waiting for test results.

For these suburbs, there were 705 tests processed yesterday (26/09). Note that this number includes both asymptomatic and symptomatic tests.

For all testinglocations nationwide, visit

https://www.healthpoint.co.nz/covid-19/

Find more from Ministry of Health on InfoPages.
 
 
 
