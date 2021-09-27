News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Unacceptable Delays In Referring Woman For Ultrasound And Cardiology Services

Monday, 27 September 2021, 1:56 pm
Press Release: Office of the Health and Disability Commissioner

Health and Disability Commissioner Morag McDowell today released a report finding a doctor in breach of the Code of Health and Disability Services Consumers’ Rights (the Code) for unacceptable delays in managing a woman’s referrals for an abdominal ultrasound.

A woman in her sixties had multiple health issues. In 2019 she presented at the Emergency Department of her public hospital with stomach pain and other symptoms. The Emergency Department doctor found her "systemically unwell", but her pain was managed by simple pain relief. She was discharged from hospital with suspected gallstones and advised to see her family doctor the following day to organise an abdominal ultrasound scan. Her doctor was also advised to refer her to outpatient cardiology for heart monitoring.

The woman visited her family doctor the next day, when he read her discharge letter and examined her. Although he intended to, the doctor did not refer the woman for an ultrasound or outpatient cardiology services.

Two months later the woman visited the doctor for another unrelated ACC issue and he noted that she was still experiencing intermittent stomach pain. She told the doctor she had still not received her referral for the ultrasound. He then completed a referral to the DHB for an abdominal ultrasound. However, this was declined due to resource constraints, and the DHB advised that the doctor request a community ultrasound.

Unfortunately, the doctor did not then refer the woman for a community ultrasound and had not referred her to outpatient cardiology services, which the woman was unaware of, despite her visiting the practice to see another doctor several times over the next few months.

Seven months after the initial referral was recommended, another doctor eventually referred the woman for a community ultrasound. This led to the discovery of multiple solid masses on her liver, and stones in her right kidney, and she was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer.

While the Commissioner acknowledged the medical centre was busy at the time of these events, and there were staffing issues, she considered the doctor’s management of the woman’s referral was unacceptable.

"With patient safety as a priority, I consider that the doctor needed to ensure that he implemented strategies to mitigate the risks associated with a high workload," said Ms McDowell.

"The repeated nature of the doctor’s omissions to act on the advice and recommendations received from his colleagues suggest that his strategies were either ineffective or absent."

Ms McDowell recommended that the doctor report back on additional strategies he has implemented to ensure referrals are acted on as soon as possible, and how the strategies will assist him during particularly busy periods and staff shortages.

The full report for case 20HDC00248 is available on the HDC website.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 