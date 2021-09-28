News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

World Heart Day: Establishing Heart-Healthy Habits For Kids

Tuesday, 28 September 2021, 10:44 am
Press Release: WeTheParents

This 29 September marks the 21st annual World Heart Day, a global awareness event established by the World Heart Federation. The aim of the outreach campaign is to increase public awareness of cardiovascular disease, also called CVD, which is the world’s number one killer.

Per the CDC, up to 80% of health incidents caused by cardiovascular disease may be preventable through the establishment of a healthy lifestyle. While making positive habit changes at any age is a net gain for health, establishing a health-focused outlook at an early age can contribute to lifelong wellness and avoid the formation of bad habits that are hard to break.

With this in mind, one informative parenting site, We The Parents, have launched a campaign aimed specifically at educating young children about the impact of cardiovascular health. The #ArtForHearts campaign pairs key information about heart-healthy choices with eye-catching artwork from illustrator Nadia Jasmin Ochoa in the form of a shareable infographic.

Some featured tips include:

  • Eating a healthy diet: Establishing healthy eating habits and preferences for nutritious food in early childhood helps to set kids up for lifelong dietary success; this includes vegetables, lean meats, plant based proteins, and healthy fats, while keeping junk foods and treats to an occasional minimum (source)
  • Avoiding tobacco use: The use of tobacco significantly raises the risk of heart disease, and reaching out to children early about the dangers of tobacco use can help to influence their attitude toward these products. (source)
  • Staying active: Perhaps the body’s most essential muscle, the heart stays in its best shape when it is worked regularly through heart-pumping physical activity. Encouraging lots of outdoor physical play with friends benefits kids physically, mentally, and socially. (source)


Want to learn more about World Heart Day and risk factors for cardiovascular disease? Visit the World Heart Federation website.

