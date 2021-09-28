Green Light For New Zealanders To Receive Most Routine Vaccinations Alongside COVID-19 Vaccine

As announced late last week, New Zealanders can now receive the majority of other vaccines before, after, or at the same time as their COVID-19 vaccine, Director of Public Health Dr Caroline McElnay says.

“We know that there has been a disruption to routine vaccinations throughout the pandemic. This change to the immunisation programme will help get routine vaccinations back on track while we also ramp up our COVID-19 vaccination efforts.

“The COVID-19 Technical Advisory Group (CV-TAG) has recommended that most routine vaccinations such as MMR, HPV and the influenza vaccine may be administered before, after, or at the same time as the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, without concern for spacing. The exception to this is the shingles vaccine, which has a recommended seven-day gap.

“The recommended standard six-week gap between dose 1 and dose 2 of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine remains.

“We are encouraging everyone who hasn’t already had the COVID-19 vaccine to do so. It’s important that we get as many people vaccinated against the disease as possible.

“We have seen the impacts of the Delta COVID-19 outbreak in recent weeks, but it wasn’t long ago that we had a measles outbreak in New Zealand. It’s important that you don’t delay routine immunisations, as they help us to prevent widespread illness and protect our communities. Everyone should stay on track with routine vaccinations and not postpone them if they are also booked for the COVID-19 vaccine.

“At this stage, COVID-19 vaccination centres will only be offering the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. If you are behind on routine vaccinations or are unsure, speak with your healthcare professional.”

Recommended routine vaccinations can be viewed on the

New Zealand Immunisation Schedule.

“Our priority is to ensure that everyone in Aotearoa age 12 and older who wishes to be vaccinated for COVID-19 can do so by the end of the year. We have enough vaccines for everyone, and they are available for free,” says Dr McElnay.

Background:

· The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine can now be administered before, after, or at the same time as the influenza, MMR (Measles, Mumps and Rubella), HPV, diphtheria/tetanus/pertussis combination vaccine (Boostrix), and majority of other routine vaccines, without concern for the spacing of these vaccinations.

· The only exception to this advice is for the Zostavax (shingles) vaccine where a 7-day interval, before or after administering the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, is advised.

· New Zealand has a National Immunisation Schedule that is a series of publicly funded vaccines that are offered to babies, children, adolescents and adults. This schedule includes Influenza, Tetanus/Diphtheria/Pertussis (Boostrix), Rotavirus, Pneumococcal, Measles/Mumps/Rubella (MMR), Haemophilus influenzae type b, Varicella, Human Papillomavirus (HPV) and Zoster (Shingles).

· Recommended routine vaccinations can be viewed on the

New Zealand Immunisation Schedule

Q&A

Can people get the COVID-19 vaccination and another vaccination at the same time?

Most vaccines included in the National Immunisation Schedule

with the one exception of the Zostavax (Shingles) vaccine

, can be administered any time before, after or at the same time as the COVID-19 vaccine.

A seven-day interval, before or after administering the COVID-19 vaccine is advised for the Zostavax (Shingles) vaccine.

Why was the original advice to have a gap between other vaccines changed?

Initially, a dose gap between other vaccines with the COVID-19 vaccine was advised, however, this position has since been reviewed by the COVID-19 Vaccination Technical Advisory Group (CVTAG) and the advice and guidance has been updated.

On what scientific information has this advice been changed?

When delivering any new vaccine there needs to be a cautious approach to determine if there are any adverse events after vaccination. We initially were giving the COVID-19 vaccine separately from other vaccines so we could monitor any adverse events after COVID-19 vaccine separately from events after any other vaccine. Now the COVID-19 vaccine has now been widely used and its effects well documented and understood, separate administration for this reason is no longer needed. In addition, the recommendation is based on immunological principles and existing knowledge about vaccines, as was the USA’s similar recommendation:

https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/covid-19/clinical-considerations/covid-19-vaccines-us.html#Coadministration

Has the focus on COVID-19 vaccinations led to a drop in other vaccination rates?

The overall rates for other vaccinations have dropped due to lockdowns and the focus on getting the COVID-19 vaccine which has been the priority in the current circumstances. This gap can be closed now by everyone carefully checking the national immunisation schedule and coming forward to get those they might have missed.

Shouldn’t we just focus on COVID-19 vaccinations?

It is still important that New Zealanders continue to get protection from other vaccine preventable diseases, through the usual range of publicly funded vaccines that are offered to babies, children, adolescents and adults, and the influenza vaccine, which is free for some, but not all. People should continue to get these vaccinations as normal in addition to getting a COVID-19 vaccination.

What other vaccinations are offered?

New Zealand also has a

National Immunisation Schedule

that is a series of publicly funded vaccines that are offered to babies, children, adolescents and adults. This schedule includes Influenza, Tetanus/Diphtheria/Pertussis (Boostrix), Rotavirus, Pneumococcal, Measles/Mumps/Rubella (MMR), Haemophilus influenzae type b, Varicella, Human Papillomavirus (HPV) and Zoster (Shingles). The Ministry of Health is responsible for and manages the National Immunisation Programme which aims to prevent disease through vaccination.

Can people get other vaccinations at all COVID-19 vaccination locations?

No. Not at all vaccination locations. If you’re having your vaccine at your GP or at a pharmacy you can inquire about other vaccine availability, but the specifically set up COVID-19 vaccination centres including drive-through, mass vaccination events and pop-up COVID-19 vaccination sites will offer only COVID-19 vaccinations.

