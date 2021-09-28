News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Health Coalition Aotearoa Supports DHB Heads - Alcohol Policy Has Failed

Tuesday, 28 September 2021, 3:18 pm
Press Release: Health Coalition Aotearoa

The DHBs who constitute the front line for much of the harm from alcohol have publicly called for the government to urgently review the "failed" Sale and Supply of Alcohol Act 2012.

It is the first time the chairs and chief executives of all 20 District Health Boards have released a joint position statement and called for a law change.

A DHB statement, released on September 27, said the Sale and Supply of Alcohol Act 2012 "has failed in its object to minimise alcohol-related harm".

Health Coalition Aotearoa (HCA) supports this call and asks the Minister of Justice Kris Faafoi to work alongside Minister of Health Andrew Little to produce a law that reduces the damage from alcohol and the inequitable burden of harm suffered by Māori.

Northland DHB chief executive Dr Nick Chamberlain said new legislation needs to:

- Give effect to Te Tiriti O Waitangi and reduce inequities of alcohol-related harm

- Remove easy access to alcohol and

- Reduce the visibility of alcohol advertising and sponsorship

"Marked reductions in alcohol harm are possible with legislative change and political leadership," HCA Alcohol Expert Panelist Professor Jennie Connor said.

"A combination of policies is needed that reduces the accessibility and affordability of alcohol, curtails alcohol marketing and promotion to the level allowed for tobacco, and strengthens drink-driving countermeasures."

"However, for changes to be effective, it is vital the voices of those most harmed by the lack of healthy alcohol policy are sought, listened to, and involved in decision-making. First and foremost are Māori communities.

"If Local Alcohol Policies are to be retained the appeal process needs to go, but LAPs could be replaced with stronger national boundaries around availability."

Health Coalition Aotearoa believes that the failure of the Sale and Supply of Alcohol Act 2012 was inevitable when evidence-based recommendations for improving health and wellbeing were rejected in favour of protecting commercial interests.

"In the upcoming review, those who profit from sales will need to be excluded from policy development due to their inevitable conflict of interest. The focus on health and wellbeing needs to be protected".

As Northland DHB Chief Executive Dr Nick Chamberlain put it,

"When the Sale and Supply of Alcohol Act was designed, we couldn’t imagine a world where you could have bottles of cheap wine delivered to your door by someone on a scooter - who doesn’t have to abide by a Host Responsibility Policy or even consistently check ID."

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Health Coalition Aotearoa on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 