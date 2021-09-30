News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Allianz Partners Launches Mental Wellbeing App – A Proactive Approach For International Students

Thursday, 30 September 2021, 3:40 pm
Press Release: Allianz Partners

Today, Allianz Partners, along with strategic partner Uprise has announced a pilot programme designed for international students with the University of Auckland for a new Mental Wellbeing app.

The Allianz Care Mental Wellbeing App will be available to eligible international students who hold a current Studentsafe policy. It is being trialled at the University of Auckland and will be available more widely next year to international and domestic students across New Zealand.

Taking a pro-active approach to mental wellbeing, the app is an early intervention tool that offers eligible international students a mental wellbeing coach in their pocket. The science-based, proactive approach is designed to help students build resilience, optimism and a stronger mindset.

As international students continue to navigate more uncertainty in their study plans due to COVID-19, the app comes at a time of surging demand for mental health support services in the education sector across New Zealand.

Kevin Blyth, Chief Executive Officer, Allianz Partners says, “It’s been a challenging 18 months with the instability from COVID-19 leaving many international students feeling uncertain about the future. For Allianz Partners and our university partners, the mental wellbeing of our international students is a top priority. It has never been more important to support students in a way that is both engaging and accessible,” says Blyth.

Blyth says the app was a timely expansion of the suite of digital health and wellbeing services offered by Allianz Partners and reflects the business’s global ambition to meet a growing demand in digital health services.

Eligible international students will have access to evidence-based programmes that puts personalised tools at their fingertips. The Allianz Care Mental Wellbeing App provides eligible students with direct access to:

- A wellbeing assessment to evaluate symptoms and stress levels.

- Mental fitness training to learn skills on building mental strength

- Links to crisis support hotlines for immediate help

The app is free to download and there is no additional cost for using the app.

Studentsafe is a medical and travel insurance product, issued and managed by Allianz Partners New Zealand in collaboration with Mercer Marsh Benefits.

