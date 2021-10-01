Have Your Say On The COVID-19 Response (Management Measures) Legislation Bill

Public submissions are now being called for the COVID-19 Response (Management Measures) Legislation Bill.

The closing date for submissions is 11.59pm on Tuesday, 5 October 2021

The chairperson invites you to submit on this omnibus bill, which would amend 17 different Acts. The amendments seek to assist New Zealand’s management of, and recovery from, COVID-19. Some of the bill’s proposed changes include:

permitting more remote participation, for example in coronial hearings.

extending statutory deadlines.

addressing court backlogs.

restricting the termination of tenancies.

Dr Duncan Webb, chairperson of the committee, said: "I look forward to hearing from people and organisations in the select committee process and having a very good look at improving this bill wherever we can.”

Tell the Finance and Expenditure Committee what you think

Make a submission on the bill by 11.59pm on Tuesday, 5 October 2021

For more details about the bill:

© Scoop Media

