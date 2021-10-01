News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Children & Teens In NZ Respond To Barnardos 0800 What’s Up Call To Action, Asking To Be Heard And Listened To By Adults

Friday, 1 October 2021, 10:28 am
Press Release: What's Up

This Mental Health Awareness Week 0800 What’s Up asked children and young people in New Zealand how adults can help them when they are going through a tough time.

We received a range of real and raw responses from the tamariki and youth of Aotearoa, with a majority of them asking to be heard and listened to by their parents and caregivers.

The below comments are from children and rangatahi who have contacted 0800 What’s Up phoneline and webchat service as well as on What’s Up’s Instagram profile.

“Sometimes a lot of people just want to be listened to. Offering answers and insight is good but to just feel heard is what a lot of kids are looking for.”

“Hugs and reassurance. Allow them to have those feelings. Don't put them down as if those feelings are not real. Provide an environment where they feel safe to talk to you.”

“They can support them, comfort them and get a counsellor or someone who helps with mental or physical issues.”

“Adults can listen and not only listen, but give the chance to say something and ask them questions and make them feel seen, known and noticed, because when you ask someone how they are, they may not tell you straight away. You need to ask them a couple of times, obviously don’t push it, but check up on them and ask them questions. Personally, I wouldn’t share something with someone the first time they asked, but if I hear they really care and really would help, I might end up sharing something.”

“There should be more counsellors in primary schools, who should be there to help young people solve problems- that's what counsellors do.”

“Just listen and understand, most adults don't tend to understand what kids feel and they think everyone in this generation is just too sensitive, but the world’s fucked up.”

“Give them space but check on them regularly. Don't pressure them into doing anything.”

“Sometimes we don’t want you to immediately try to "fix" it, just listen to us and validate our feelings.”

“Tell them that it is going to be okay. Give them ideas that you think they will enjoy. E.g. colour in a picture, then listen to what they're saying.”

“Be patient and don't always try to look for a solution.”

Barnardos 0800 What’s Up will not disclose any personal information of the tamariki and young people who have contacted the service.

If you would like to hear from our spokespeople who talk to children and teens daily, please email mediaenquiries@barnardos.org.nz or phone 027 544 7608.

Key facts about 0800 What’s Up:

  • 0800 What’s Up is New Zealand’s free child and youth counselling service and has been operating since 2001. Children and teens between the ages of 5 and 19, can call or webchat a trained counsellor in a safe and confidential environment. The service operates from 12pm onwards Monday to Friday and 3pm onwards on the weekends.
  • Children and young people are encouraged to call and chat with the trained counsellors about any issue no matter how small or big. 0800 What’s Up’s approach to counselling is to empower children and young people to make their own choices by guiding them through a constructive thought and decision-making process, rather than instructing them on what to do.
  • Barnardos 0800 What’s Up received a total of 12,680 chats and calls from children and teens in 2020.
  • The top three main issues callers and chatters reach out to 0800 What’s Up about, are psychological and emotional issues 44%, relationship problems 30% and school-related issues 6%.

