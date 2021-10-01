News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

19 Community Cases Of COVID-19; More Than 46,000 Vaccine Doses Administered Yesterday

Friday, 1 October 2021, 1:00 pm
Press Release: Ministry of Health

1 October 2021

Cases  
Number of new community cases * 19 
Number of new cases identified at the border No cases 
Location of new community cases Auckland 
Location of community cases (total) Auckland (including 4 cases in Upper Hauraki; all of whom are in the same household) 1,250 (1007 of whom have recovered); Waikato 1; Wellington 17 (all of whom have recovered) 
Number of community cases (total) 1,268 (in the current community outbreak) 
Cases infectious in the community 10 (52%) of yesterday’s cases have exposure events 
Cases in isolation throughout the period they were infectious 9 (48%) of yesterday’s cases 
Cases epidemiologically linked 18 of today’s 19 cases are linked. 
Cases to be epidemiologically linked One of today’s 19 cases. Investigations are continuing to determine a link. 
Cases epidemiologically linked (total) 1,238 in the current cluster (9 unlinked from the past fortnight). 
Number of sub-clusters 15 epidemiologically linked subclusters. Of these, three are active, eight are contained and four are dormant. There are 13 epidemiologically unlinked subclusters. Of these, two are active, four are contained and seven are dormant. 
Cases in hospital 23 (total): North Shore (3) Middlemore (12); Auckland (8) (two of these patients are recovered cases). 
Cases in ICU or HDU Four 
Confirmed cases (total) 3,935 since pandemic began. 
Historical cases, since 1 Jan 2021 (total) ** 163 out of 2,117 since 1 Jan 2021 
Contacts  
Number of open contacts being managed (total): 915 
Percentage who have received an outbound call from contact tracers (to confirm testing and isolation requirements) 85% 
Percentage with at least one test result 75% 
Locations of interest  
Locations of interest (total) 103 (as at 10am 1 October) 
Tests  
Number of tests (total) 3,397,503 
Number of tests processed (total last 24 hours) 19,038 
Tests processed in Auckland (last 24 hours) 11,296 
Tests rolling average (last 7 days) 13,656 
Testing centres in Auckland 22 
Wastewater  
Wastewater detections * ** There are no new unexpected wastewater detections. 
COVID-19 vaccine update  
Vaccines administered to date (total) 5,221,014; 1st doses: 3,295,644; 2nd doses: 1,925,370 
Vaccines administered yesterday (total) 46,272 1st doses: 14,105 2nd doses: 32,167 
Māori 1st doses: 318,845 2nd doses: 169,409 
Pacific Peoples 1st doses: 205,381; 2nd doses: 117,997 
Vaccines administered to Auckland residents to date (total) 1,896,225; 1st doses: 1,193,948 (83%); 2nd doses: 702,277 (49%) 
Vaccines administered to Auckland residents yesterday (total) 14,797; 1st doses: 4,089; 2nd doses: 10,708 
NZ COVID-19 tracer  
Registered users (total) 3,264,293 
Poster scans (total) 397,868,433 
Manual diary entries (total) 17,337,721 
Poster scans in 24 hours to midday yesterday 2,547,284

*Today’s cases

There is a further case in a MIF worker that was reported yesterday that is still under investigation to determine whether it is a community or border related case.

* *

Historical cases

A previously reported case has now been reclassified as historical

***Wastewater detections

Samples from wastewater in Tauranga and Mt Maunganui have been negative for Covid-19. Results from further composite samples are expected soon.

Middlemore Hospital update 
Last night we reported there had been two further exposure events at Middlemore Hospital on Wednesday night. 

The second patient who had self-discharged is being managed by the Auckland Regional Public Health Service and has been isolating at home. Today they are being moved into a quarantine facility. 

Of the 34 patients who were considered contacts following the two exposure events, a further six have now been discharged. They are being followed up by public health, along with the other 32 outpatients who were considered contacts. 

While there have been a number of exposure events at Middlemore Hospital, this is not unexpected as there are sub clusters in South Auckland, for which Middlemore is the local hospital. 

In addition, Middlemore is the receiving hospital for number of quarantine facilities in the area and as such regularly receives COVID-suspect and COVID-positive patients from these facilities. Where patients do present from these facilities Middlemore is able to plan for their arrival and manage their treatment accordingly.

