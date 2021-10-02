News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

27 Community Cases Of COVID-19; One New Case In Managed Isolation; More Than 47,000 Vaccines Administered Yesterday

Saturday, 2 October 2021, 1:59 pm
Press Release: Ministry of Health

There are 27 new community cases today. 14 of these are household contacts, eight are known contacts and five are under investigation to determine how they are linked to the current outbreak.

Due to the highly infectious nature of the Delta variant within households, we expect to see fluctuations in case numbers at this stage in the outbreak.

22,041 tests were taken yesterday, including more than 13,083 swabs taken in the Auckland region.

We would like to thank everyone in Tāmaki Makaurau who has come forward to be tested.

Yesterday 2,878 tests were received from our seven suburbs of interest. We are encouraging anyone living in these suburbs, both with and without COVID-19 symptoms, to get tested. These suburbs are Clover Park, Māngere, Favona, Manurewa, Mount Wellington/Sylvia Park, Henderson and Papakura.
 

Cases 
Number of new community cases27
*Number of new cases identified at the borderOne
Location of new community casesAuckland
Location of community cases (total)Auckland (including four cases in Upper Hauraki; all of whom are in the same household) 1,277 (1,051 of whom have recovered); Waikato 1; Wellington 17 (all of whom have recovered)
Number of community cases (total)1,295 (in current community outbreak)
Cases infectious in the communityTen of yesterday’s 19 cases have exposure events
Cases in isolation throughout the period they were infectiousNine of yesterday’s 19 cases
Cases epidemiologically linked22 of today’s 27 cases.
Cases to be epidemiologically linkedFive of today’s 27 cases. Investigations are continuing to determine a link.
Cases epidemiologically linked (total)1,263 (in the current cluster) (Ten unlinked from the past fortnight).
Number of sub-clusters15 epidemiologically linked subclusters. Of these, three are active, eight are contained and four are dormant. There are 14 epidemiologically unlinked subclusters. Of these, three are active, four are contained and seven are dormant.
Cases in hospital22 (total): North Shore (3); Middlemore (13); Auckland (6)
Cases in ICU or HDUThree
Confirmed cases (total)3,962 since pandemic began
**Historical cases, since 1 Jan 2021 (total)163 out of 2,145 since 1 Jan 2021
Contacts 
Number of active contacts being managed (total):1,002
Percentage who have received an outbound call from contact tracers (to confirm testing and isolation requirements)81%
Percentage with at least one test result70%
Locations of interest 
Locations of interest (total)98 (as at 12pm 2 October)
Tests 
Number of tests (total)3,419,544
Number of tests total (last 24 hours)22,041
Tests processed in Auckland (last 24 hours)13,083
Tests rolling average (last 7 days)14,765
Testing centres in Auckland18
Wastewater 
Wastewater detectionsNo unexpected detections in the last 24 hours
COVID-19 vaccine update 
Vaccines administered to date (total)5,269,060; 1st doses: 3,308,253; 2nd doses: 1,960,807
Vaccines administered yesterday (total)47,512; 1st doses: 12,278; 2nd doses: 35,234
Māori1st doses: 320,845; 2nd doses: 172,785
Pacific Peoples1st doses: 206,618; 2nd doses: 120,450
Vaccines administered to Auckland residents to date (total)1,916,263: 1st doses: 1,198,541 (84%); 2nd doses: 717,722 (50%)
Vaccines administered to Auckland residents yesterday (total)19,841: 1st doses: 4,428; 2nd doses: 15,413
NZ COVID-19 tracer 
Registered users (total)3,265,945
Poster scans (total)400,400,150
Manual diary entries (total)17,393,646
Poster scans in 24 hours to midday yesterday2,611,569

*A previously reported border case has been reclassified as historical.

**A previously reported historical case has been reclassified as not a case, therefore the number of historical cases reported today is unchanged from yesterday.

New case identified at the border

Arrival dateFromViaPositive test day/reasonManaged isolation/quarantine location
18 SeptemberMaldivesUnited Arab EmiratesDay 12 / routineAuckland

Middlemore Hospital exposure event

Counties Manukau DHB has advised the Ministry of Health of a possible COVID-19 exposure event at Middlemore Hospital last night.

A person presented to Middlemore Hospital’s Emergency Department seeking treatment for issues unrelated to COVID-19.

The patient answered no to all screening questions but, while in triage, clinical staff noted the patient was displaying a COVID-like symptom and took steps to investigate, isolate and test.

The patient subsequently returned a positive COVID-19 result and was moved to a COVID-19 isolation ward at Middlemore Hospital.

The patient was wearing a mask at all times in ED. All staff were wearing appropriate PPE and as such no staff members are required to stand down.

Counties Manukau Health’s Infection Prevention and Control team are working with the Auckland Regional Public Health Service to identify potential contacts.

It is important that people seek help when they’re sick and know that our hospitals are safe. Our Auckland hospitals in particular, are now well used to dealing safely with COVID-19 patients.

Naumi MIQ worker

Whole genome sequencing carried out by ESR has identified a clear epidemiological link between the Naumi MIQ worker who was reported as a positive case on September 30 and another case at the border.

The worker tested positive on 29 September as part of routine surveillance testing. They are fully vaccinated and have been tested regularly. The hours they worked mean they had limited contact with guests at the hotel. They are now isolating in a quarantine facility.

An investigation is underway to determine the pathway of the worker’s infection and identify potential contacts.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Ministry of Health on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 