Auckland-based Truck Driver Tests Positive For COVID-19

An Auckland-based truck driver who travelled to Palmerston North for work purposes has tested positive for COVID-19.

The case was detected in a routine surveillance test which was done in Auckland yesterday, and which returned a positive result earlier today.

The person has been tested regularly, as required for essential workers travelling out of Auckland, and had previously returned a negative test result on September 24. The person’s infectious period is determined to be from September 28.

As per surveillance testing protocol, essential workers who are permitted to cross Auckland’s boundaries are not required to self-isolate until they return a negative test result, as they undergo regular tests.

The person is currently isolating at a facility in Palmerston North.

Auckland Regional Public Health Service has completed its initial interview with the person. Whole genome sequencing is underway.

Two household contacts have been identified and are self-isolating.

The hours worked by the driver means their contact with other people is limited.

A small number of exposure events are in the process of being worked through by public health staff. Any that are locations of interest will be listed on the Ministry of Health website.

We anticipate the first of a handful of locations will be published this evening.

More information on this case will be available tomorrow.

Palmerston North testing centres open on Sunday:

· Drive-through Community Testing Centre, 575 Main Street, 10am-8pm

· City Doctors White Cross, 22 Victoria Avenue, 8am-8pm

· The Palms Medical Centre, 445 Ferguson Street, 8am-8pm

For a list of all testing centres open tomorrow, visit Healthpoint: https://www.healthpoint.co.nz/covid-19/

