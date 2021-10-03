News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

33 Community Cases Of COVID-19; More Than 50,000 Vaccines Administered Yesterday

Sunday, 3 October 2021, 2:01 pm
Cases 
*Number of new community cases33
Number of new cases identified at the borderZero
Location of new community casesAuckland (32), Waikato (1)
Location of community cases (total)Auckland (including four cases in Upper Hauraki; all of whom are in the same household) 1,309 (1,061 of whom have recovered); Waikato 2; Wellington 17 (all of whom have recovered)
Number of community cases (total)1,328 (in current community outbreak)
Cases infectious in the communityFourteen of yesterday’s 27 cases have exposure events
Cases in isolation throughout the period they were infectiousThirteen of yesterday’s 27 cases
Cases epidemiologically linkedEighteen of today’s 33 cases.
Cases to be epidemiologically linkedFifteen of today’s 33 cases. Investigations are continuing to determine a link.
Cases epidemiologically linked (total)1,283 (in the current cluster) (23 unlinked from the past fortnight).
Number of sub-clusters15 epidemiologically linked subclusters. Of these, six are active, two are contained and seven are dormant. There are 14 epidemiologically unlinked subclusters. Of these, five are active, one is contained and eight are dormant.
Cases in hospital26 (total): North Shore (3); Middlemore (13); Auckland (9); Waikato (1)
Cases in ICU or HDUThree
Confirmed cases (total)3,995 since pandemic began
Historical cases, since 1 Jan 2021 (total)163 out of 2,178 since 1 Jan 2021
Contacts 
Number of active contacts being managed (total):985
Percentage who have received an outbound call from contact tracers (to confirm testing and isolation requirements)80%
Percentage with at least one test result72%
Locations of interest 
Locations of interest (total)100 (as at 9am 3 October)
Tests 
Number of tests (total)3,436,459
Number of tests total (last 24 hours)16,915
Tests processed in Auckland (last 24 hours)7,880
Tests rolling average (last 7 days)15,261
Testing centres in Auckland19
Wastewater 
Wastewater detectionsNo unexpected detections in the last 24 hours
COVID-19 vaccine update 
Vaccines administered to date (total)5,319,381; 1st doses: 3,321,136; 2nd doses: 1,998,245
Vaccines administered yesterday (total)50,067; 1st doses: 12,776; 2nd doses: 37,291
Mâori1st doses: 322,523; 2nd doses: 175,905
Pacific Peoples1st doses: 208,390; 2nd doses: 124,358
Vaccines administered to Auckland residents to date (total)1,937,898: 1st doses: 1,203,152 (84%); 2nd doses: 734,746 (51%)
Vaccines administered to Auckland residents yesterday (total)21,567: 1st doses: 4,554; 2nd doses: 17,013
NZ COVID-19 tracer 
Registered users (total)3,267,858
Poster scans (total)402,783,558
Manual diary entries (total)17,446,244
Poster scans in 24 hours to midday yesterday2,593,401

*One case reported publicly today, located in Hamilton East, is not included in today’s figures due to the time of reporting. This case will be included in tomorrow’s data.

