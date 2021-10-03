33 Community Cases Of COVID-19; More Than 50,000 Vaccines Administered Yesterday
|Cases
|*Number of new community cases
|33
|Number of new cases identified at the border
|Zero
|Location of new community cases
|Auckland (32), Waikato (1)
|Location of community cases (total)
|Auckland (including four cases in Upper Hauraki; all of whom are in the same household) 1,309 (1,061 of whom have recovered); Waikato 2; Wellington 17 (all of whom have recovered)
|Number of community cases (total)
|1,328 (in current community outbreak)
|Cases infectious in the community
|Fourteen of yesterday’s 27 cases have exposure events
|Cases in isolation throughout the period they were infectious
|Thirteen of yesterday’s 27 cases
|Cases epidemiologically linked
|Eighteen of today’s 33 cases.
|Cases to be epidemiologically linked
|Fifteen of today’s 33 cases. Investigations are continuing to determine a link.
|Cases epidemiologically linked (total)
|1,283 (in the current cluster) (23 unlinked from the past fortnight).
|Number of sub-clusters
|15 epidemiologically linked subclusters. Of these, six are active, two are contained and seven are dormant. There are 14 epidemiologically unlinked subclusters. Of these, five are active, one is contained and eight are dormant.
|Cases in hospital
|26 (total): North Shore (3); Middlemore (13); Auckland (9); Waikato (1)
|Cases in ICU or HDU
|Three
|Confirmed cases (total)
|3,995 since pandemic began
|Historical cases, since 1 Jan 2021 (total)
|163 out of 2,178 since 1 Jan 2021
|Contacts
|Number of active contacts being managed (total):
|985
|Percentage who have received an outbound call from contact tracers (to confirm testing and isolation requirements)
|80%
|Percentage with at least one test result
|72%
|Locations of interest
|Locations of interest (total)
|100 (as at 9am 3 October)
|Tests
|Number of tests (total)
|3,436,459
|Number of tests total (last 24 hours)
|16,915
|Tests processed in Auckland (last 24 hours)
|7,880
|Tests rolling average (last 7 days)
|15,261
|Testing centres in Auckland
|19
|Wastewater
|Wastewater detections
|No unexpected detections in the last 24 hours
|COVID-19 vaccine update
|Vaccines administered to date (total)
|5,319,381; 1st doses: 3,321,136; 2nd doses: 1,998,245
|Vaccines administered yesterday (total)
|50,067; 1st doses: 12,776; 2nd doses: 37,291
|Mâori
|1st doses: 322,523; 2nd doses: 175,905
|Pacific Peoples
|1st doses: 208,390; 2nd doses: 124,358
|Vaccines administered to Auckland residents to date (total)
|1,937,898: 1st doses: 1,203,152 (84%); 2nd doses: 734,746 (51%)
|Vaccines administered to Auckland residents yesterday (total)
|21,567: 1st doses: 4,554; 2nd doses: 17,013
|NZ COVID-19 tracer
|Registered users (total)
|3,267,858
|Poster scans (total)
|402,783,558
|Manual diary entries (total)
|17,446,244
|Poster scans in 24 hours to midday yesterday
|2,593,401
*One case reported publicly today, located in Hamilton East, is not included in today’s figures due to the time of reporting. This case will be included in tomorrow’s data.