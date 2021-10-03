News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Waikato, Palmerston North Cases Update

Sunday, 3 October 2021, 6:16 pm
Press Release: Ministry of Health

All initial tests from household members of COVID-19 cases in Hamilton East and Palmerston North have this afternoon returned negative results.

Results were received for two household members of the Auckland-based truck driver who is isolating in Palmerston North, and eight household members from the case in Hamilton East.

The results of three household members of the Raglan case, who have now all been moved to an Auckland quarantine facility, are expected back later tonight and will be announced tomorrow.

Testing in Waikato
Waikato DHB advises there has been a strong response to calls for people in Hamilton with symptoms to get tested. Our thanks to everyone who has stepped up to be tested.

The testing centres at Founders and Claudelands have reached capacity for today and the DHB is now asking that anyone who hasn’t been tested today, gets tested tomorrow.

There will be a number of testing opportunities in Hamilton and the Waikato available tomorrow from 8am, including at some GP clinics, and these will be listed on the Healthpoint website.

Hamilton residents who are symptomatic should self-isolate and seek a test in the morning. Alternatively they can visit Victoria Clinic & Urgent Care at 173 Anglesea Street, Hamilton, before 8pm, after calling first on 07 834 0333 to make an appointment.

COVID-19 symptoms include fever, new or worsening cough, sore throat, shortness of breath, sneezing and runny nose, and temporary loss of smell or altered sense of taste.

The Ministry of Health locations of interest page provides specific guidance for each location and people are urged to check this page regularly. Anyone who is not symptomatic and has not visited a location of interest, does not need to get tested at this point. Testing for symptomatic people is free.

If you haven’t already been vaccinated, tomorrow is a good time. Please don’t put it off.

